Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds, fight betting lines: Golovkin a slight favorite over Alvarez in rematch

Saturday night in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history will take center stage. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will once again square off inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday with each looking to assert their presence as the best 160-pound boxer on the planet.

After dodging one another for seemingly as long as they possibly could, Alvarez and Golovkin squared off with one another last September. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn't near what fans would have hoped, as the bout was ruled a draw after the maximum 12 rounds of action. Many had the fight pegged for Golovkin, but in the end, for better or worse, all that counts is what the official judges' scorecards read.

Hopefully the outcome will be a little more definitive on Saturday night, and as the Canelo-GGG II fight week gets underway, many bettors are already anticipating their move for the fight. So, here's a look at the most recent odds for the middleweight championship showdown, along with lines for the bouts that will also be taking place as part of the main card.

Canelo vs. GGG II odds, betting line

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Gennady Golovkin (c) -155 Canelo Alvarez +125 Unified middleweight championship Jaime Munguia (c) -5000 Brandon Cook +1400 WBO junior middleweight championship David Lemieux -190 Gary O'Sullivan +155 Middleweight Roman Gonzalez -1600 Moises Fuentes +800 Junior bantamweight

The main card portion of Canelo vs. GGG II goes down at Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on PPV. Get everything you need to know about the highly anticipated rematch here.