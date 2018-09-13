Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds, fight betting lines: Golovkin a slight favorite over Alvarez in rematch
If there is a definitive victor this time around, Las Vegas sees it being GGG, not Canelo Alvarez
Saturday night in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history will take center stage. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will once again square off inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday with each looking to assert their presence as the best 160-pound boxer on the planet.
After dodging one another for seemingly as long as they possibly could, Alvarez and Golovkin squared off with one another last September. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn't near what fans would have hoped, as the bout was ruled a draw after the maximum 12 rounds of action. Many had the fight pegged for Golovkin, but in the end, for better or worse, all that counts is what the official judges' scorecards read.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Hopefully the outcome will be a little more definitive on Saturday night, and as the Canelo-GGG II fight week gets underway, many bettors are already anticipating their move for the fight. So, here's a look at the most recent odds for the middleweight championship showdown, along with lines for the bouts that will also be taking place as part of the main card.
Canelo vs. GGG II odds, betting line
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
Canelo Alvarez +125
Unified middleweight championship
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
Brandon Cook +1400
WBO junior middleweight championship
David Lemieux -190
Gary O'Sullivan +155
Middleweight
Roman Gonzalez -1600
Moises Fuentes +800
Junior bantamweight
The main card portion of Canelo vs. GGG II goes down at Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on PPV. Get everything you need to know about the highly anticipated rematch here.
-
Canelo vs. GGG boxing undercard
Saturday night might provide the best boxing undercard in a long time
-
Pros predict Canelo-Golovkin rematch
There's definitely not a consensus out there for this highly anticipated rematch
-
GGG must leave no doubt vs. Canelo
GGG needs to focus on taking down Canelo, not simply outlasting him in their rematch
-
De La Hoya wants to run for president
Celebrity boxing, election style!
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Sa...
-
Canelo with nothing to lose in rematch
Alvarez almost has nothing to lose on Saturday night in Las Vegas