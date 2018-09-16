Canelo vs. GGG 2 results, highlights: Alvarez edges Golovkin, becomes new middleweight champion
Gennady Golovkin's first loss as a professional came at the hands of Canelo Alvarez on Saturday
LAS VEGAS -- Twelve months after their controversial split decision draw, Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady "GGG" Golovkin via majority decision to become the new WBO and WBA middleweight champion. The much-hyped pay-per-view grudge match was stellar from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena with Alvarez edging Golovkin on two of three cards with the other being scored a draw.
Glenn Feldman scored the fight 114-114 with Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scoring it 115-113 in favor of Alvarez. CBS Sports had the fight 116-112 for Golovkin, who entered the fight undefeated but leaves Las Vegas 39-1-1. Alvarez moves to 35-1-2. Alvarez, 28, had eight years on the 36-year-old Golovkin, who dominated with his power punches but was unable to counter Alvarez's speed and accuracy.
CBS Sports wwas be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and analysis below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Canelo vs. GGG: CBS Sports scorecard
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Canelo
9
10
10
9
10
10
9
9
9
9
9
9
112
GGG
10
9
9
10
9
9
10
10
10
10
10
10
116
Canelo vs. GGG results
Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin (c) via majority decision
Jaime Munguia def. Brandon Cook via third-round TKO (ref stoppage)
David Lemieux def. Gary O'Sullivan via first-round TKO
Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez def. Moises Fuentes via fifth-round TKO
Canelo vs. GGG coverage
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Sa...
-
Munguia obliterates Cook for big win
Munguia is becoming a problem in the junior middleweight division
-
Chocolatito bounces back with KO win
Roman Gonzalez looked like his old self on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Lemieux thunderously KOs O'Sullivan
Lemieux made his presence felt early and often in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
How to watch Canelo vs. GGG 2
Everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday
-
Mayweather big favorite over Pacquiao
Mayweather is reportedly planning to come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao before the end...