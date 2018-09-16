Canelo vs. GGG 2 results, highlights: Alvarez edges Golovkin, becomes new middleweight champion

LAS VEGAS -- Twelve months after their controversial split decision draw, Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady "GGG" Golovkin via majority decision to become the new WBO and WBA middleweight champion. The much-hyped pay-per-view grudge match was stellar from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena with Alvarez edging Golovkin on two of three cards with the other being scored a draw.

Glenn Feldman scored the fight 114-114 with Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scoring it 115-113 in favor of Alvarez. CBS Sports had the fight 116-112 for Golovkin, who entered the fight undefeated but leaves Las Vegas 39-1-1. Alvarez moves to 35-1-2. Alvarez, 28, had eight years on the 36-year-old Golovkin, who dominated with his power punches but was unable to counter Alvarez's speed and accuracy.

Canelo vs. GGG: CBS Sports scorecard



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Canelo 9 10 10 9 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 9 112 GGG 10 9 9 10 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 116

Canelo vs. GGG results

Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin (c) via majority decision

Jaime Munguia def. Brandon Cook via third-round TKO (ref stoppage)

David Lemieux def. Gary O'Sullivan via first-round TKO

Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez def. Moises Fuentes via fifth-round TKO

