Canelo vs. GGG 2 results: Live updates, fight scorecard, time, Alvarez vs. Golovkin highlights
Follow along as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin go head-to-head in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- Twelve months after their controversial split decision draw, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin are meeting for the second time in a much-hyped middleweight title rematch. The pay-per-view grudge match, which headlines a strong card at the site of the first bout at T-Mobile Arena, is expected to be extra heated following Alvarez's failed drug test and subsequent suspension which postponed the original May 5 date.
Golovkin, 36, was forced to settle for a draw in their first bout despite the fact that most felt he had done enough to win. For Alvarez, 28, the biggest PPV star in the U.S., the fight is about repairing his reputation. Whoever comes out on top tonight will have plenty of hardware to take home from Las Vegas as Golovkin is putting his middleweight titles on the line against Alvarez in arguably the biggest fight of the year.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Canelo vs. GGG scorecard
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Canelo
GGG
Canelo vs. GGG live coverage
Thanks for stopping by.
-
