Canelo vs. GGG 2 results: Rematch delivered in a big way and Twitter couldn't get enough
Alvarez earned a majority decision over Golovkin to become the unified middleweight champ
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on an absolute show on Saturday night, giving us a rematch that was, incredibly, better than their original showdown almost exactly one year ago. The two traded punishing shots for all 12 rounds, giving judges a highly difficult task. In the end, it was Alvarez who earned a majority decision to become the earn WBA, WBC, IBO, The Ring and lineal middleweight belts.
Whatever people may think of the undercard on this pay-per-view event, which featured three early stoppages but also multiple knockout of the year candidates, the main event was certainly everything it was billed to be. It wasn't a surprise to see celebrities and fans alike take to Twitter to proclaim their love of the fight.
After a draw in their first fight, and a razor thin decision victory for Alvarez in the second, everything seems lined up for a trilogy. Only time will tell if that comes to pass though. So for now, we'll just have to revel in what was one of the best fights in recent memory -- perhaps all-time.
-
Canelo beats GGG to win the title
Gennady Golovkin's first loss as a professional came at the hands of Canelo Alvarez on Sat...
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Sa...
-
Munguia obliterates Cook for big win
Munguia is becoming a problem in the junior middleweight division
-
Chocolatito bounces back with KO win
Roman Gonzalez looked like his old self on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Lemieux thunderously KOs O'Sullivan
Lemieux made his presence felt early and often in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
How to watch Canelo vs. GGG 2
Everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday