Canelo vs. Jacobs fight purses: How much each fighter on main card will take home on Saturday

Canelo Alvarez's contract with DAZN continues to pay out huge. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Canelo is set to make $35 million on his disclosed purse while his opponent, Daniel Jacobs, will make $2.5 million, but has a guarantee of more than $10 million from DAZN, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael.

It will be the second fight of Alvarez's massive 10-fight, $365 million deal with the streaming service, which guarantees him these kinds of payouts every time he steps in the ring. For context, in two of the biggest fights of his career against Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and 2018, Alvarez earned a disclosed purse of just $5 million.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

This will also be one of the biggest paydays of Jacobs' fighting career. The disclosed figures also do not take into account sponsorship deals, but are interesting given there are no PPV percentages to be added.

The purses for Saturday's undercard fighters are: Vergil Ortiz, $75,000; Mauricio Hererra, $75,000; Joseph Diaz, Jr. $100,000; Freddy Fonseca, $10,000; Lamont Roach, $75,000; Jonathan Oquendo, $50,000.

The action kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on DAZN and you can watch exclusively here.