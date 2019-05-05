Canelo vs. Jacobs results, highlights: Alvarez earns decision victory to unify middleweight titles

LAS VEGAS -- Regardless of styles or situations, boxing's biggest star once again proved he can get a victory when the lights are the brightest.

Headlining yet another huge card on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez unified a trio of middleweight world titles in a close and competitive unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena.

Unlike a pair of recent action fights in the same building against former champion Gennady Golovkin, the victory for Alvarez was more of the chess match variety as he outlanded Jacobs 120 to 89 on power punches, according to CompuBox. But like the two disputed GGG bouts, the outcome was very much in doubt as the scorecards were read.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) landed 45 percent of his punches overall to take home scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112 and retain his claim as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. CBS Sports scored the fight 114-114.

"It was just what we thought because of the style of fight that he brings but we just did our job," Alvarez said. "We knew he was going to be a difficult fighter but thank God we did things the right way."

Although the fight was tense throughout, both fighters had trouble landing hard shots cleanly as their respective boxing abilities and the threat of their punching power somewhat canceled each other out. The bout did have ebbs and flows, however, as Jacobs rebounded nicely from a dominant stretch by Alvarez in the middle rounds with a switch southpaw and lowering his opponent's output.

"I feel great. I'll have to go back to the tapes and see exactly what the judges thought but I had conversations with my corner that I was up yet I still pressed forward because I wanted to finish strong," Jacobs said. "He is a heck of a champion and I have to take my hat off to him."

Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) landed just 25 percent of his punches as he regularly pawed and pumped with his jab while playing the role of aggressor. But an early adjustment from Alvarez allowed him to begin to walk Jacobs down and corner him by focusing on the body and using his quick and hard jab as a weapon.

The majority of the rounds were close to call as the activity of one fighter was offset by the harder punches of the other. The best action came in Round 8 after Jacobs pinned Alvarez on the ropes with a series of flurries only for Alvarez to come back and stagger him with a hard right hand. Jacobs called him forward as the two traded power shots.

Jacobs landed arguably the best punch of the fight in Round 9 when a left hand turned Alvarez's head and allowed Jacobs to jump all over him until the bell.

"Listen, it was a hard shot. It was a hard shot and I went back to my corner but I told them, 'No big deal, I just want to continue my fight,'" Alvarez said.

Although Alvarez looked winded entering the championship rounds, he did enough to keep the rounds close and leave it up to judges who have historically favored him in close fights.

"Two points up. It was a tough fight, close fight," Alvarez's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, said. "Jacobs is a very tough competitor, but I had Canelo winning by two points. That's Jacobs' style. That's why everyone who has fought him has had a tough time, including GGG, including anyone who has fought him. Jacobs is a real competitor, he's a tough guy. And the fact that he survived cancer gives him more heart, more power. But Canelo did great."

Golovkin, who recently signed with DAZN and watched from ringside, shared his opinion after the fight.

"Frankly, I was expecting much more. This was really like a sparring match," Golovkin said. "It was a little boring because they are both high-level boxers. They should give more to the audience, the boxing community."

Asked after the fight whether he would pursue a trilogy bout against Golovkin following a majority draw and split-decision win against him, Alvarez denied he had unfinished business against GGG but did say he would be interested.

"I'm just looking for the biggest challenge," Alvarez said. "If the people want another fight, we'll do another fight and I'll beat him again. I just look forward to fight and defend what's mind and I'll do it against anyone."

Golovkin, who makes his DAZN debut on June 8 against unbeaten Steve Rolls, has his eyes set on Alvarez.

"For me, this is more than a simple fight. It's my career, the pinnacle of my career," Golovkin said. "I want to give the audience a drama show, a really big fight. Deep in my heart, I didn't feel like I lost it.

"I hope, actually, I'm sure there will be a third fight."

Jacobs, 32, was largely noncommittal on his future although promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport added some possibilities.

"Well I think Danny does have to look at the division and the weight class," Hearn said. "I've said for a while I think he'd be a great super middleweight as well, moving up to 168 pounds. He's a huge, huge guy. At times in there he didn't look flat, but maybe he didn't have as much spring in his step as he might have at a higher weight category.

"There are still big fights in the middleweight division. If GGG doesn't fight Canelo Alvarez, there's a rematch there. And of course [WBO champion] Demetrius Andrade has the key to the undisputed in the division. Those two are quite close. I think he's gonna have a nice rest and really evaluate if 160 or 168 is the plan. The money, at DAZN is at 160. But I do think he'd be extremely effective at 168 pounds."

Canelo vs. Jacobs scorecard, complete coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Canelo 9 10 9 10 10 10 9 10 9 9 9 10 114 Jacobs 10 9 10 9 9 9 10 9 10 10 10 9 114

Canelo vs. Jacobs card, results

Canelo Alvarez (c) def. Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 116-112)

Vergil Ortiz def. Mauricio Herrera via third-round TKO

Joseph Diaz Jr. def. Freddy Fonseca via seventh round TKO (corner stoppage)

Lamont Roach Jr. def. Jonathan Oquendo via unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 96-93)

