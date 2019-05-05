Canelo vs. Jacobs results: Vergil Ortiz Jr. delivers vicious knockout over Mauricio Herrera

LAS VEGAS -- Boxing's money division might have a new name to keep an eye on.

Hard-hitting prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. kept his unbeaten knockout streak alive on Saturday by finishing veteran Mauricio Herrera with one punch in Round 3 at T-Mobile Arena. The welterweight bout served as the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs middleweight unification.

Ortiz (13-0, 13 KOs), who recently moved up to 147 pounds, looked giant for the weight class and the southpaw from Dallas seemed to hurt Herrera (24-9, 7 KOs) with each power shot he landed. After scoring a knockdown following a flurry of power shots late in Round 2, the 21-year-old Ortiz finished the fight in the next round.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Herrera was stunned by a right hand that forced him back up before Ortiz uncorked a vicious lead right that knocked him cold on his feet and forced the referee to jump in without a count as Herrera collapsed into the ropes.

"Normally I'm very hard on myself and I'm not satisfied with my performance but tonight I am very satisfied by my performance and I hope you are too," Ortiz said. "People are saying I don't have that experience because I'm 13-0 but I work hard in the gym every day and spar world champions all the time. That's the difference between me and the other prospects.

"He was keeping his left hand down the whole time and I was fast enough to capitalize on that. I had the fight figured out after the first round."

Despite looking so strong at welterweight, Ortiz says he isn't done seeking big business at junior welterweight.

"I want to go back to 140 and get that world title," said Ortiz, who is promoted by Golden Boy. "There are a number of champions that I believe I can take on right now and I hope others believe that. If they tell me there is a world title fight in two weeks, I'll take that right now."

Check out CBS Sports coverage of Canelo vs. Jacobs for complete results and highlights.