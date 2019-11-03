Canelo vs. Kovalev fight results, scorecard, highlights: Alvarez stuns with vicious TKO in 11th round
A close fight for 10 rounds ended with Canelo getting the job done once again in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez became a four-division world champion late Saturday night in Las Vegas and joined an exclusive list of all-time great Mexican fighters by delivering a viscous 11th-round knockout to Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight championship. Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs), already the unified and lineal middleweight champion, beat the 36-year-old Kovalev despite being at a distinct size disadvantage.
With the win, Alvarez can make a stronger case for the top spot on most pound-for-pound lists following a 12-month stretch in which he has captured a secondary super middleweight title, unified belts at 160 pounds and won a light heavyweight title.
Canelo vs. Kovalev scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Canelo
10
10
10
9
9
9
10
9
9
10
W-TKO
|95
Kovalev
9
9
9
10
10
10
9
10
10
9
|95
Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results
Canelo Alvarez def. Sergey Kovalev (c) via 11th-round TKO to win WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia def. Romero Duno via first-round TKO
Seniesa Estrada (ic) def. Marlen Esparza via technical decision (90-81, 89-82, 88-83)
Blair Cobbs def. Carlos Ortiz via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)
Evan Holyfield wins his pro debut
