Canelo vs. Kovalev fight results, scorecard, highlights: Alvarez stuns with vicious TKO in 11th round

LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez became a four-division world champion late Saturday night in Las Vegas and joined an exclusive list of all-time great Mexican fighters by delivering a viscous 11th-round knockout to Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight championship. Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs), already the unified and lineal middleweight champion, beat the 36-year-old Kovalev despite being at a distinct size disadvantage.

With the win, Alvarez can make a stronger case for the top spot on most pound-for-pound lists following a 12-month stretch in which he has captured a secondary super middleweight title, unified belts at 160 pounds and won a light heavyweight title.

Canelo vs. Kovalev scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Canelo 10 10 10 9 9 9 10 9 9 10 W-TKO 95 Kovalev 9 9 9 10 10 10 9 10 10 9 95

Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results



Canelo Alvarez def. Sergey Kovalev (c) via 11th-round TKO to win WBO light heavyweight title

Ryan Garcia def. Romero Duno via first-round TKO

Seniesa Estrada (ic) def. Marlen Esparza via technical decision (90-81, 89-82, 88-83)

Blair Cobbs def. Carlos Ortiz via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Evan Holyfield wins his pro debut

