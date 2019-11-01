Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, lines, prop bets: Alvarez a large favorite to capture another title

The WBO light heavyweight title is on the line on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez makes an incredible jump up in weight to take on Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez, the unified middleweight champion, is looking to add a title in a fourth weight class by moving up 15 pounds to take on the heavy hitting Russian champ.

It may be one of his most difficult challenges to date, but also the kind of fight that will add to his legacy if he walks away successful.

According to the oddsmakers in Vegas, capturing a title in a fourth weight class is exactly what Canelo is expected to do. Despite the two-weight class jump and the fact that Kovalev is notoriously one of the hardest hitters in the game, the legend of Canelo is expected to grow this weekend and one of many intriguing bets making the rounds as one of the biggest boxing matches of the year nears.

Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand, beginning with just how big of a favorite Canelo is entering one of the toughest challenges of his career.

Fight winner

Favorite Undergog Weight class Canelo Alvarez -400 Sergey Kovalev (c) +310 WBO light heavyweight title

Props

Prop bets Odds Fight goes the full 12 rounds -220 Fight ends before full 12 rounds +170 Kovalev via decision +700 Kovalev via KO +500 Canelo via decision -140 Canelo via KO +150 Fight ends in a draw +2500 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2 +5000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4 +4000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8 +3000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10 +4000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12 +5000 Canelo via KO in Round 1 +4000 Canelo via KO in Round 2 +3000 Canelo via KO in Round 3 +2500 Canelo via KO in Round 4 +2000 Canelo via KO in Round 5 +1500 Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8 +1200 Canelo via KO in Round 9 +1500 Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11 +2000 Canelo via KO in Round 12 +2500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3 +2500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6 +1500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9 +1500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12 +2500 Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3 +1200 Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6 +600 Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9 +600 Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12 +800

