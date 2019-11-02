Canelo vs. Kovalev prop bets, odds, lines: Alvarez a large favorite to capture another title

The WBO light heavyweight title is on the line on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez makes an incredible jump up in weight to take on Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez, the unified middleweight champion, is looking to add a title in a fourth weight class by moving up 15 pounds to take on the heavy hitting Russian champ.

It may be one of his most difficult challenges to date, but also the kind of fight that will add to his legacy if he walks away successful.

The oddsmakers don't see this as a major step up in competition, however. Alvarez is a large favorite to beat Kovalev on Saturday, currently listed at a -450. The number has jumped around some, opening at -500 and dipping down to -400 earlier this week. Kovalev has hovered right around where he's listed now at +350.

Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand.

Fight winner

Favorite Undergog Weight class Canelo Alvarez -450 Sergey Kovalev (c) +350 WBO light heavyweight title

Props

Prop bets Odds Fight goes the full 12 rounds -220 Fight ends before full 12 rounds +180 Kovalev via decision +700 Kovalev via KO +500 Canelo via decision -150 Canelo via KO +150 Fight ends in a draw +2200 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2 +5000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4 +4000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8 +3000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10 +4000 Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12 +5000 Canelo via KO in Round 1 +4000 Canelo via KO in Round 2 +3000 Canelo via KO in Round 3 +2500 Canelo via KO in Round 4 +2000 Canelo via KO in Round 5 +1500 Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8 +1200 Canelo via KO in Round 9 +1500 Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11 +2000 Canelo via KO in Round 12 +2500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3 +2500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6 +1500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9 +1500 Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12 +2500 Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3 +1200 Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6 +600 Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9 +600 Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12 +800

