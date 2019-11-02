Canelo vs. Kovalev prop bets, odds, lines: Alvarez a large favorite to capture another title
Oddsmakers see Canelo continuing to build his incredible legacy with a victory on Saturday
The WBO light heavyweight title is on the line on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez makes an incredible jump up in weight to take on Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez, the unified middleweight champion, is looking to add a title in a fourth weight class by moving up 15 pounds to take on the heavy hitting Russian champ.
It may be one of his most difficult challenges to date, but also the kind of fight that will add to his legacy if he walks away successful.
The oddsmakers don't see this as a major step up in competition, however. Alvarez is a large favorite to beat Kovalev on Saturday, currently listed at a -450. The number has jumped around some, opening at -500 and dipping down to -400 earlier this week. Kovalev has hovered right around where he's listed now at +350.
Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand.
Fight winner
|Favorite
|Undergog
|Weight class
|Canelo Alvarez -450
|Sergey Kovalev (c) +350
|WBO light heavyweight title
Props
|Prop bets
|Odds
Fight goes the full 12 rounds
-220
|Fight ends before full 12 rounds
|+180
|Kovalev via decision
|+700
|Kovalev via KO
|+500
|Canelo via decision
|-150
|Canelo via KO
|+150
|Fight ends in a draw
|+2200
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2
|+5000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4
|+4000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8
|+3000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10
|+4000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12
|+5000
|Canelo via KO in Round 1
|+4000
|Canelo via KO in Round 2
|+3000
|Canelo via KO in Round 3
|+2500
|Canelo via KO in Round 4
|+2000
|Canelo via KO in Round 5
|+1500
|Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8
|+1200
|Canelo via KO in Round 9
|+1500
|Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11
|+2000
|Canelo via KO in Round 12
|+2500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3
|+2500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6
|+1500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9
|+1500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12
|+2500
|Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3
|+1200
|Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6
|+600
|Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9
|+600
|Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12
|+800
