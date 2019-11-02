Canelo vs. Kovalev prop bets, odds, lines: Alvarez a large favorite to capture another title

The WBO light heavyweight title is on the line on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez makes an incredible jump up in weight to take on Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez, the unified middleweight champion, is looking to add a title in a fourth weight class by moving up 15 pounds to take on the heavy hitting Russian champ. 

It may be one of his most difficult challenges to date, but also the kind of fight that will add to his legacy if he walks away successful. 

The oddsmakers don't see this as a major step up in competition, however. Alvarez is a large favorite to beat Kovalev on Saturday, currently listed at a -450. The number has jumped around some, opening at -500 and dipping down to -400 earlier this week. Kovalev has hovered right around where he's listed now at +350. 

Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand.

Fight winner

FavoriteUndergogWeight class
Canelo Alvarez -450Sergey Kovalev (c) +350WBO light heavyweight title

Props

Prop betsOdds

Fight goes the full 12 rounds

-220

Fight ends before full 12 rounds+180
Kovalev via decision+700
Kovalev via KO+500
Canelo via decision-150
Canelo via KO+150
Fight ends in a draw+2200
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2+5000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4+4000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8+3000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10+4000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12+5000
Canelo via KO in Round 1+4000
Canelo via KO in Round 2+3000
Canelo via KO in Round 3+2500
Canelo via KO in Round 4+2000
Canelo via KO in Round 5+1500
Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8+1200
Canelo via KO in Round 9+1500
Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11+2000
Canelo via KO in Round 12+2500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3+2500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6+1500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9+1500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12+2500
Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3+1200
Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6+600
Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9+600
Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12+800

