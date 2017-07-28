Carl Frampton misses weight, bout called off after foe has freak accident in shower

Former two-division champion Carl Frampton's Belfast homecoming in Northern Ireland took a minor setback Friday when he missed weight for the next day's featherweight title elimination bout. Hours later, however, it was called off altogether under surprising circumstances.

Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) weighed in one pound over the featherweight limit (126 pounds) for Saturday's bout at the SSE Arena against Andres Gutierrez, thus removing Frampton's chances of becoming the No. 1 contender for Gary Russell Jr.'s WBC title with a victory. But an "accident," which is how Cyclone Promotions referenced it in a social media post, suffered hours later by Gutierrez called off the bout altogether.

STATEMENT: Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the “Return of The Jackal” event scheduled for... Posted by Cyclone Promotions on Friday, July 28, 2017

Gutierrez, 24, who weighed in at 125.6 pounds, later posted an update on his personal Facebook page explaining what happened. A native of Mexico, Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) left Friday's weigh-in for his hotel room, where he apparently slipped in the shower, suffering facial cuts and two broken teeth.

Amigos lamentablemente tuve un accidente y no podré pelear el día de mañana les pido me disculpen 😕 Posted by Andres Gutierrez on Friday, July 28, 2017

According to the British tabloid The Mirror Online, Gutierrez's medical and dental team ruled he was no longer fit to fight.

"I am disappointed and gutted," Frampton told BBC Radio Northern Ireland. "It is a freak accident. You can't write things like this. I've just seen him and for his safety, there is no way he could box."

The fight was scheduled to stream in the United States on Showtime's Facebook page and YouTube channel as a lead-in to Saturday's coverage of the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia junior welterweight bout from Brooklyn, New York.

Frampton, 30, who earned most publication's fighter of the year nod for 2016, was set to make his return for the first time since suffering his lone loss in January when he was outpointed by majority decision against Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA featherweight title rematch. Eight months earlier, Frampton had claimed his own majority decision in a fight of the year candidate.

Despite missing weight, Frampton wasn't expected to pursue the WBC title held by Russell whether he became the mandatory challenger or not. Instead, he had his eyes on a trilogy bout with Santa Cruz or a meeting with unified champion Lee Selby of Wales.

Before the fight with Gutierrez was called off, Frampton took to social media to explain missing weight.

"After a long training camp of intense preparation and trying to make weight, I was disappointed that I came in [one pound] over the featherweight limit today," Frampton said. "I tried everything I could to cut down, but unfortunately, my body just wouldn't allow it in the end.

"I'd like to apologize to the fans that have got involved and shown incredible support throughout this frantic fight week â¦"