Not long ago, middleweight enjoyed a spot as one of boxing's premier weight classes, a spot the division has held for much of the sport's history. Today, however, the division has lost much of its luster and is starving for a breakout star. Carlos Adames hopes to take the next step toward becoming the man to fill that role when he faces former unified junior middleweight champion Julian Williams on Saturday night (9 p.m. ET, Showtime).

Adames (22-1, 17 KO) currently holds the interim WBC middleweight title, a belt he won with a three-round destruction of Juan Macias Montiel this past October. That title puts him in line for a shot at WBC champion Jermall Charlo, though Charlo is rumored to be the next man to face undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Without knowing how long it will be for a shot at a world title to materialize -- or whether Charlo will vacate, leading to Adames being promoted to full champion -- the main thing Adames can do is continue putting on a solid show when he steps into the ring.

The lone loss on Adames' resume came in November 2019 when he was upset by Patrick Teixeira in a bout for the interim WBO junior middleweight title. Since that upset, he has rattled off four consecutive wins, culminating with his secondary title win against Montiel.

In Williams (28-3-1, 16 KO), Adames faces a big-name opponent, though one who has fallen from his previous heights.

Williams burst onto the world title scene in May 2019 by shocking favored Jarrett Hurd to win the WBA and IBF junior middleweight titles. It was an outstanding performance that saw Williams not only outbox Hurd, but do more damage against a man who was expected to hold a significant power edge.

Williams lost the titles in his first defense, suffering his own upset loss when he was stopped by Jeison Rosario in the fifth round. Things got much worse in Williams' next outing, dropping a split decision to lightly regarded Vladimir Hernandez.

While Williams did get back in the win column in his most recent outing, taking an eight-round unanimous decision over Rolando Mansilla, that win was not one that will quiet those who believe Williams' best days are behind him.

Adames vs. Williams fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Carlos Adames (c) -550 Julian Williams +400 Interim WBC middleweight title Fernando Martinez (c) -370 Jade Bornea +290 IBF super flyweight title Erickson Lubin -800 Luis Arias +550 Junior middleweight

Viewing information

Date: June 24 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

June 24 | 9 p.m. ET Location: The Armory -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Armory -- Minneapolis, Minnesota How to watch: Showtime

Prediction

Williams has not looked good in three consecutive fights and now faces a fighter who is on something of a rise. Despite just a four-year difference in age between the two, Adames is the much fresher fighter with more upside going forward. At his best, Williams outboxes opponents while mixing in a bit of power. That power likely matters less at middleweight than it did at junior middleweight and opens things up even more for Adames.

Adames is able to take shots and continue coming forward if he gets hit by a few punches. With him peaking and Williams on the back side of his career, it just feels like this should play out as the odds suggest, though with Williams having a few solid rounds. Pick: Carlos Adames via TKO7