CBS Sports best boxing fights of 2018: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2 takes our top spot

A year after delivering a handful of the best fights we've seen in a long time, boxing brought the goods once again towards the end of the calendar year. From all-out brawls to technical warfare, boxing's best and brightest gave fight fans some moments they will never forget in 2018 with some fantastic fights throughout the 12 months.

Let's take a look at some of the best fights in boxing as voted on by the panel at CBS Sports.

1. Canelo Alvarez MD12 Gennady Golovkin II -- Sept. 22, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

In a rematch of their all-action brawl in 2017 that left fans befuddled by the controversial draw thanks to judge Adelaide Byrd, Canelo and GGG once again brought the goods in this incredible rematch.

Despite Golovkin outlanding Alvarez 234-202, according to CompuBox, the judges still saw Alvarez as the victor in this high-speed chess match. Alvarez had the advantage in body shots landed by a 46-8 margin and in power punches, 143-116. CBS Sports' Brian Campbell scored the bout 116-112 for Golovkin.

"If the people want a third fight, we will do it again. But for now, I want to enjoy the moment with my family and my people," Alvarez said. "But if they want us to do it again, no doubt."

2. Jarrett Hurd SD12 Erislandy Lara -- April 7, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

As far as high drama goes, things weren't much more tense than this bout between the unbeaten Hurd and veteran Lara in April. Trailing on all three judges' scorecards heading into the final round, Hurd needed to come up with some magic, and did he ever. Scoring a knockdown with 35 seconds left in the fight, Hurd swayed judges into giving him a 10-8 round and pushing him over the top as a 114-113 winner on two of the three scorecards to retain his 154-pound title.

3. Deontay Wilder D12 Tyson Fury -- Dec. 1, Staples Center in Los Angeles

Speaking of high drama, the tension could not have been higher over 12 rounds in Los Angeles when these two heavyweights collided for arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight on U.S. soil in a decade. Fury frustrated Wilder throughout the bout with his awkward style preventing the wild-swinging power puncher from landing his trademark left hand ... until the final round. Appearing to need some magic in the 12th round, Wilder left Fury in a heap after two huge punches. But, as is with his career and own life story with recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, Fury made it to his feet and finished the fight. Though the result left many begging for more, the two fighters proved their mettle in this heavyweight renaissance.

4. Oleksandr Usyk MD12 Mairis Briedis -- Jan. 27, Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia

CBS Sports' boxer of the year kicked off his 2018 in style with this all-action bout in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series to crown an undisputed cruiserweight champion. Usyk outpointed Briedis with his incredible pace and stamina to claim the WBC belt. He landed 212 of his 848 punches thrown while Briedis landed 195 out of 579 thrown.

"Those are the most difficult rounds I've had in my career, and we will work on the improvement of my style," Usyk said.

The Ukrainian went on to complete his run and become the undisputed champion while knocking out Tony Bellew and fueling talks of moving up to heavyweight.

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko TKO10 Jorge Linares -- May 12, Madison Square Garden, New York

In his first fight in a new weight class, Lomachenko figured he would be able to run through it the same way he dominated the previous two. But Linares provided the kind of test that makes the great fighters into legends. Lomachenko used his speed and craft to light up the lightweight champion throughout the fight, but his relative lack of power showed as he could not drop Linares early on. Then, Linares delivered a huge right cross that dropped Lomachenko to the canvas and forced him to rally.

Lomachenko then brought one of the most devastating liver shots this year that left Linares unable to continue.

Honorable Mention: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai MD12 Juan Francisco Estrada; Leo Santa Cruz UD12 Abner Mares; Murat Gassiev TKO12 Yunier Dorticos; Deontay Wilder TKO9 Luis Ortiz; Alex Saucedo TKO7 Lenny Zappavigna