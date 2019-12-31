CBS Sports best boxing knockouts of 2019: Deontay Wilder's destruction of Dominic Breazeale tops list

Before his fight with Dominic Breazeale, Deontay Wilder told the media he intended to use his ability to legally kill a man in the ring and get paid for it. Not exactly a shining moment for Wilder in a sport that has seen more than a little tragedy in its history. But there was a lot of bad blood between the men, bad blood that had been building for a couple years after a confrontation in a hotel in 2017 where Breazeale said he'd been punched in the back of the head by Wilder's brother.

"[Boxing] is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time," Wilder said ahead of the contest. "It's legal. So why not use my right to do so?"

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including our year end show below.

When the trash talk ended and the men ended up in the ring across from each other, Wilder wasted little time doing what he does best, throwing punches with wicked power. Before the end of Round 1, Wilder unleashed a brutal right hand that dropped Breazeale to the canvas. Breazeale did not rise to his feet before the ref finished the 10 count and when he did make it to standing after the fight had ended, he stumbled back to be held up by the ropes. Perhaps in a show of how badly his brain had been rattled, Breazeale briefly argued the fight should not have been stopped during post-fight interviews. "I think the ref stopped it a little early because I could hear him saying seven and eight, but that's boxing," he said.

Wilder quickly switched from "why not murder?" to "hugs and kisses" after his victory.

"I just told Breazeale I love him, and, of course, I want to see him go home to his family," Wilder said. "I know we say some things, but when you can fight a man and then you can hug him and kiss him, I wish the world was like that. We shake hands, and we live to see another day, and that's what it's all about."

2. Callum Smith vs. Hassan N'Dam

N'Dam has been around the top of the middleweight division for a long time and stepping in the ring against Smith for the WBA super middleweight title, he was in against a man who was, on paper, simply going to be too big and too strong. That's exactly the way the fight played out. Smith scored knockdowns in the first and second round before a pinpoint right hand in Round 3 dropped N'Dam again. N'Dam dropped like he'd been hit by a bullet, hitting his head on the canvas. He awkwardly turned over, faceplanted and still managed to get back to his feet, but the referee mercifully called an end to the fight to save the ultra-tough N'Dam from any further damage.

3. Yuniel Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti

If your nickname is "The KO Doctor," there are certain expectations in the fight game. Dorticos lived up to the name when he faced Tabiti in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament. In Round 10, Tabiti threw a looping right hand and Dorticos dipped and threw a quick, smashing straight right that dropped Tabiti to the canvas. Unlike N'Dam and Breazeale, Tabiti was not going to work back to his feet in an attempt to fight on, he had been knocked out cold.

4. Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota

Charlo was looking to face Tony Harrison in an attempt to avenge his controversial upset loss for the WBC junior middleweight title but was left facing Cota when Harrison had to pull out of the fight. In Round 3, Cota was caught by a perfect short left hook from Charlo, bouncing him off the ropes and to the canvas. That alone would have been enough, but the referee allowed the fight to continue after Cota managed to get back to his feet. Charlo then one-upped himself, landing an absolute bomb of a right hand two seconds later, sending Cota crashing to the canvas -- and hitting the ropes on his way down again. Charlo would get his rematch with Harrison in December, scoring another crushing knockout to become world champion yet again.

5. Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Richard Commey

Maybe the most impressive thing about Lopez's absolute destruction of Commey is how tough the Ghanaian is. Or, maybe it's that Lopez is only 22 years old. Whatever the more impressive fact, Lopez destroyed Commey to capture his first world title. It was a right hand in Round 2 that dropped Commey to the canvas, back to his feet and back to the canvas again. Commey managed to get to his feet despite being on rubber legs seconds before. It didn't matter, though, because Lopez bombed away with a big flurry to force the second-round stoppage.

Honorable Mentions: Devin Haney vs. Antonio Moran, Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Eduardo Pereira dos Reis, Vergil Ortiz vs. Mauricio Herrera, Jesus Ramos vs. Ricky Edwards