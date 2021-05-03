Six-time NFL Pro Bowler Chad Johnson is set to step into the boxing ring on June 6 when he participates on an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Showtime pay-per-view event headlined by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Sources confirmed the plans to CBS Sports for Johnson's fight on the card from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after he spoke about it on the I AM AN ATHLETE podcast.

"So Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd's manager, hit me up like 'hey I got an opportunity for you,'" Johnson said. "'Floyd is fighting June 6th, at the Hard Rock, you can make a cool million and do a few rounds.' It's something I really couldn't pass up. I could pass it up but why not? Everything in life I'm good at, besides golf. I called Ellerbe back and said let's do this."

Johnson, 43, who changed his name to Chad Ochocinco from 2008 to 2012, played 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before one season with the New England Patriots in 2011. During that time, Johnson established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Johnson's fight will be part of the four-fight pay-per-view main card, which will also feature a rematch between Badou Jack and Jean Pascal in addition to Mayweather vs. Paul. Johnson's opponent is not yet known.

"It don't matter who I'm facing," Johnson said. "When I played on Sundays, even though it's a different sport, you knew you were going to get your money's worth. June 6th, Sweet feet Johnson is going to go in there and do what I do best."