Boxing fans who have struggled with a declining quality of pay-per-view cards in recent decades are in for a treat this weekend with a PPV doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins, Jermell and Jermall. Five of the six fights on Saturday night set to take place over the two separate cards will be contested for world championships, making this a night of boxing that no fan should want to miss.

The monumental Showtime Boxing event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, featuring two three-fight cards separated by a 30-minute intermission.

In the first of the two headline fights, Jermell Charlo will battle Jeison Rosario in a super welterweight unification bout where one man will leave with the WBC, WBA and IBF titles. Meanwhile, feature bout of the two cards, Jermall Charlo will put his WBA middleweight championship on the line against a dangerous challenger in Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week leading up to the pay-per-view with our complete guide to all the action below. Keep up with the latest storylines, news and updates as we approach fight night on Saturday. Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card, odds

Jermell Charlo (c) -380 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +300, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification

Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, vacant WBC super bantamweight championship



John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Duke Micah, WBO bantamweight championship



Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko fight card, odds

Jermall Charlo (c) -170 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +145, WBA middleweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Damien Vazquez, WBA super bantamweight championship



Daniel Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano, super bantamweights



Charlo PPV doubleheader info