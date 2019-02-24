Chris Eubank Jr. outpoints James DeGale in sloppy slugfest for super middleweight title

Behind his powerful right hand, Chris Eubank Jr. proved to be a man of his word in Saturday's super middleweight showdown between brash British stars in London. Former champion James DeGale, who said he would retire if he couldn't beat Eubank, proved he was too.

DeGale (25-3-1, 15 KOs), who got up from a pair of knockdowns to go the distance in a unanimous decision loss at the O2 Arena, appeared ready in the aftermath to walk away at 33 following a diminished performance.

"I left my mark on boxing, I've done everything," DeGale said. "Chris is tough and strong and a good fighter. I didn't do enough. When you are in there and you have someone like Chris on you with wild punches and punches you don't see, I'll have to go back and watch but I didn't seem to do enough.

"I'm going to go back with my team and family but I'm pretty sure [retirement is next]. I've been to the highest of the highest level in boxing. I'm a history man and I've left my mark in boxing."

After 12 rounds of rumble and tumble action @ChrisEubankJr wins by UD. #DeGaleEubankJr pic.twitter.com/DOAAPBvnZr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 23, 2019

Eubank (28-3, 21 KOs) was the aggressor throughout in what became a sloppy war of attrition full of head butts which cut both fighters above the eye. Yet the son of legendary former two-division champion with the same name looked much more efficient and poised in the first fight of his pro career with a full-time trainer after adding American newcomer Nate Vasquez to his team.

Despite being docked a point for body slamming DeGale in Round 10, Eubank took home judges' scores of 114-112, 115-112 and 117-109 in a fight that appeared to be much more one-sided. CBS Sports scored the bout 117-108 for Eubank.

"Back where I need to be at the top of the food chain," Eubank said. "Now, I'm coming for all the belts in the super middleweight or middleweight division."

The 29-year-old slugger rocked DeGale with a left hook in Round 2 and floored him in the corner with a hard overhand right. He added a second knockdown in Round 10 when a big right hand late forced DeGale to take a knee.

In between, the action was far from ever fluid although Eubank's power was enough to limit DeGale's output while keeping him at distance with his jab.

"I knew that he was going to come in there and run and use his boxing ability," Eubank said. "I have been working a lot on my jab and tried to use it as much as I could. He's a real slick southpaw but the game plan worked. I put it into effect with smart pressure. I never got too ahead of myself.

"I dominated pretty much every single round. It was a hell of a fight and he was a hell of a competitor."

Eubanks also put to rest lingering criticism about whether he had the commitment or passion to continue in the sport on the elite level after a lethargic decision loss to George Groves last February in their 168-pound title bout.

"This was the most important fight in my career and I made a statement," Eubank added.