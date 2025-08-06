The on-again, off-again rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is on once again. The pair will meet on Nov. 15 inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to Ring Magazine.

The first meeting between the two was years in the making, building off the in-ring rivalry between their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn. While first scheduled to meet in 2022, Benn tested positive for trace amounts of the banned fertility drug Clomiphene just three days prior to the bout.

The fight would finally come to fruition in April and far surpassed even the highest expectations. The two men went toe-to-toe over 12 rounds, with the smaller Benn showing a tremendous chin as he absorbed Eubank's shots and fired back with his own power, ending the narrative that he'd come up too far in weight for the rivalry.

Eubank did win in the end, taking unanimous scores of 116-112 in one of the leaders in the Fight of the Year race.

There was a bit of added drama to the first fight as Eubank struggled to make weight and was fined nearly $500,000 for being a half pound too heavy.

Now, they'll run it back a second time, just as their fathers battled in 1990 and 1993. The rematch will be held in the same Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that saw a rabid crowd eating up the action of the first fight.

The fight was originally targeted for September, but Eubank said he wouldn't be ready for the date. Benn responded to the rematch reveal that he would have been fine with the original date.

"I was ready in September but I'll be even more ready for November," Benn wrote on X. "See you soon @ChrisEubankJr #redemption."