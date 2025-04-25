Barring any more twists and turns, and there have been many, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will finally share the ring on Saturday. The path to get to the fight has involved everything from a fight cancellation due to a failed drug test, a years-long battle of words, smashed eggs and missed weight.

The rivalry between Benn and Eubank dates back to a pair of fights between their fathers in the 1990s. Eubank Sr. knocked out Nigel Benn in the first meeting before the pair battled to a draw in the rematch in a rivalry that did big domestic business in the United Kingdom.

A fight between Eubank and Benn was talked up for years after Benn, 28, started to work his way through his professional career while Eubank, 35, was already established.

The bout was finally booked for 2022 in London's O2 Arena, only to fall apart three days before the event when Benn failed a drug test due to the presence of the banned fertility drug Clomiphene. Benn claimed the test failure was the result of eating too many eggs and embarked on a journey to clear his name with the WBC claiming the egg consumption excuse as reasonable. Despite the WBC's decision, it would be two years after the failed drug test before UK Anti-Doping would allow Benn to fight in the UK once again.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight: Bitter rivalry finally reaches the ring and has potential for fireworks Brian Campbell

The failed drug test led to a new edge in the rivalry and an iconic moment at the initial press conference for the re-booked fight. Standing toe-to-toe at the press conference, Eubank slapped Benn in the face with an egg.

The egg slap would cost Eubank the equivalent of $133,203.50 in the form of a British Boxing Board of Control fine. On Friday, Eubank would lose another $500,000 when he failed to make the contracted 160-pound limit by 0.05 pounds. The much smaller fighter, Benn made weight easily, coming in at 156.4 pounds.

Eubank's struggle to make 160 pounds could come into play on fight night, as the fighters are not allowed to rehydrate to more than 170 pounds. Failing to keep his weight under 170 could lead to the fight's cancellation, which almost feels on brand for the journey Benn and Eubank have been on for more than three years.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Eubank vs. Benn fight card, odds

Odds via BetRivers

Chris Eubank Jr. -185 vs. Conor Benn +150, middleweights

Aaron McKenna -180 vs. Liam Smith +133, middleweights

Anthony Yarde -800 vs. Lyndon Arthur +500, light heavyweights

Viddal Riley -180 vs. Cheavon Clarke +140, cruiserweights

Chris Billam-Smith -110 vs. Brandon Glanton -110, cruiserweight

Where to watch Eubank vs. Benn

Date: April 26 | Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

April 26 | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET Where to watch/stream: DAZN PPV (subscription required) | PPV Price: $24.99

Prediction

Benn may be the man entering the fight with an undefeated record but he's facing a pretty big uphill battle. Eubank is the much larger man and also has more experience at a higher level. Benn is not a middleweight by any stretch but Eubank wasn't going to be able to make a lower weight at this point in his career. As Tyson Fury said in his prediction of the fight, "It's a weight category thing."

There is some cause for concern in the Eubank camp since he was unable to make weight. Being limited to 170 pounds by the rehydration clause means he could come into the fight somewhat drained. If that does happen, Benn may be able to outwork Eubank as the fight wears on.

Without Eubank being compromised by the weight, this fight comes down to size and skill and Eubank has the edge in both categories. Pick: Chris Eubank Jr. via TKO8