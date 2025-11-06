Claressa Shields is arguably the best female boxer of all time, and her new deal reflects that. Shields has signed a multi-fight partnership with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions, guaranteeing her a minimum of $8 million.

"This deal represents more than just a contract; it's a statement," Shields said in a press release obtained by CBS Sports. "I've fought my entire career to prove that women's boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity."

The partnership is unique in that it's not strictly between a boxer and boxing promotions. Salita Promotions, run by former WBA junior welterweight title challenger Dmitry Salita, teamed with music label Wynn Records, whose talent roster includes acclaimed rappers Papoose and Los. It's unclear how many fights make up Shields' new $8 million deal.

Salita Promotions and Wynn Records seem optimistic about Shields' future after she defeated Lani Daniels, which reportedly drew more than 15,000 fans to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for a sell out. The landmark deal is another promising step in significant investments in women's boxing. In March, Most Valuable Promotions signed four new women to their roster.

Shields (17-0) plans to fight in the first quarter of 2026. The self-proclaimed "GWOAT" (Greatest Woman of All Time) has the statistics to back up her lofty nickname. Shields has won undisputed championships in three weight classes, has held world titles in five divisions, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Most impressively, perhaps, she's the only boxer in history -- male or female -- to hold three undisputed titles simultaneously.