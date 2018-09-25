Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer undisputed championship fight set for November on Showtime

A pair of unbeaten and unified middleweight champions will have an opportunity to add their names to the history books on Nov. 17 in Atlantic City when Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer settle their grudge in a women's boxing main event.

Shields (6-0, 2 KOs), a two-division champion, will put her IBF and WBA 160-pound titles on the line against the WBC and WBO belts owned by Hammer (23-0, 10 KOs). It's a meeting between top pound-for-pound fighters to declare just the second undisputed champion in women's boxing.

Showtime will broadcast the card (10:30 p.m. ET/PT) in a special edition from the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The winner of Shields-Hammer would join Terence Crawford, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, current cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and women's welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus as the only fighters to have held all four recognized belts in a single division at one time.

"I've worked hard my whole life to overcome every obstacle, represent my country and win two Olympic gold medals, and win world championships in two weight divisions as a pro," Shields said. "I want to be part of the biggest fight in women's boxing history, I want to be undisputed world middleweight champion, I want women's boxing to reach new heights, and the only thing standing between me and the achievement of all those goals is Christina Hammer.

"I will defeat Hammer on November 17, and I will do it in a way that will leave no doubt who is the best in the world."

Shields, 23, has been on an incredible fast track to history in the six fights since her 2016 pro debut after unifying titles in two divisions. The native of Flint, Michigan, who is the first American boxer to win consecutive gold medals, is fresh off a hard-fought decision win against Hanna Gabriels in June that saw Shields knocked down for the fist time in her career.

The fight with Hammer has been brewing since August 2017 when the German star entered the ring following Shields' knockout of Nikki Adler and engaged in trash talk that has continued over the past year.

Hammer, 28, who also works as a model, first captured a piece of the middleweight title in 2010 and claimed a decision over Nelson in June on Shields' undercard in Verona, New York. Shields, the first female boxer to headline a card on premium cable, defeated Nelson five months earlier, also by decision.

"I am beyond excited and motivated to fight Claressa," Hammer said. "I am the best middleweight in the world and will make that point very clear when we get in the ring. It has been my dream to fight in the biggest women's fight of all time and raise women's boxing to an all-time high. I will be crowned the undisputed middleweight queen on November 17."