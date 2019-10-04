Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin fight prediction, card, odds, start time, live stream, date

The responsibility of being the face of women's boxing has been a burden Claressa Shields has gone out of her way to carry since before she even turned pro.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist from Flint, Michigan, Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) has done nothing but seek out historic challenges in her nearly three years as a professional and has been consistent along the way in telling anyone who will listen just how great she is.

The more accolades that the 24-year-old, nicknamed "T-Rex," has acquired, the harder it has become for anyone to question or criticize Shields for being so bold.

Shields will look to push the historical boundaries even further on Saturday when she returns inside Dort Federal Event Center in her native Flint to take on Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET).

The hook for this fight is Shields' daring attempt to cut down to 154 pounds after unifying titles at super middleweight before becoming the undisputed middleweight champion in April when she unified all four recognized titles at 160 pounds by badly outclassing then-unbeaten Christina Hammer.

"If I feel great on 154, maybe we'll stay on 154 and try to become undisputed there," Shields said. "Then, if not, maybe I'll just be looking to 160. I'm always going to go where the best fighter is and the toughest fighters are at, and try to make the most money."

By deciding to consistently move down in weight in search of history, Shields is essentially starting a new and difficult trend. If you ask her how the weight cut is going ahead of Saturday's fight, it's also a topic she isn't all that interested in going into detail on.

"Well, weight is not a conversation that I want to have," Shields said. "I don't have a problem with my weight. If I did, I wouldn't want to go down to 154 and accept this challenge. So weight is not a problem."

Shields experimental move to 154 pounds isn't just because she's out of big names to face at 160 or 168 pounds. She has been vocal since shortly after turning pro that she believes she's not only already the pound-for-pound best in the sport, but also the greatest female fighter to ever lace up gloves. To cement that point, Shields has regularly called herself the "G.W.O.A.T." or greatest woman of all-time.

By proving she can cut to junior middleweight, Shields is hoping the fighter many consider to be the best in the sport today -- 38-year-old undisputed welterweight champion Cecila Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) -- might be willing to move up from 147 pounds to meet her.

"I think I've already accomplished everything to be the best female boxer of all time," Shields said. "But I think that some of the fans or media people may feel like you have to have 25 and 30 fights to be compared to Laila Ali. So I'm just taking my time, I'm racking up the belts and racking up the divisions and making history.

"I'll always be the world's best and nobody is ever going to make me feel different about that unless somebody comes and beat me, and that's not going to happen. So I'm going to keep breaking records and doing what no other woman has done."

Should Shields gets past Habazin, a native of Croatia who lost a decision to Braekhus in their 2014 welterweight title bout, she would become the fastest fighter to win titles in three divisions in history at just 10 pro fights, besting the 12 that current men's P4P king Vasiliy Lomachenko needed.

Habazin, 29, has been equally bold in the build to this fight by promising she would knock Shields out.

"Like I said, this is boxing -- one punch can change everything," Habazin said. "You can be good all fight but you can finish on the floor in the last second. So everything is possible. Claressa is a great fighter, but I believe in myself and that's it."

Shields showed respect for Habazin's confidence by "coming with that kind of attitude" but made it clear that not only will she fail in her quest to become the first fighter to stop (let alone defeat) Shields, she doesn't think it's something that could physically happen.

"It's not even possible to knock me out," Shields said. "I may have been dropped by Hanna Gabriels but that was a shot with me off balance. It wasn't something that hit my chin then I went down and I was woozy or like that. I've never been stung by a woman nor man. So Ivana is just talking.

"She's going to say a whole lot. I think she called me fat. Many girls in boxing say they can knock me out and I do have a healthy chin and I like to go in and test every girl's chin and everything like that.I'm definitely going in looking for the knockout. If I get it in spectacular fashion, that will go viral and help push my career forward."

Fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Claressa Shields -5000 Ivana Habazin +1400 Vacant junior middleweight title Jaron Ennis -3333 Demian Fernandez +1000 Welterweights Jermaine Franklin -1667 Pavel Sour +700 Heavyweights

How to watch

Prediction

While Habazin certainly has experience on the world level and once claimed an interim welterweight title in 2014 by split decision, she will be at a decided disadvantage in terms of size and physicality provided Shields makes the weight without issue.

Shields proved against Hammer that she's simply at a different level than the majority of her opponents when it comes to speed, explosion and setting up her punches. While Habazin may be able to find minimal success due to her faster hands, this is a fight that is Shields' to lose with the weight cut likely proving to be an even tougher opponent than the one she's facing across the ring.

Pick: Shields via UD