Clay Collard, the UFC veteran who has become one of boxing's most interesting storylines to follow in 2020, is off the undercard of Saturday's card headlined by the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez lightweight title unification. According to an ESPN report, Collard tested positive for COVID-19 and his bout with Quincy LaVallais has been scratched from the event.

Collard built up an MMA record of 13-4 before landing in the UFC Octagon in 2014, compiling a record of 1-3 before being released from the promotion. While he fought five more times in MMA between 2018 and 2019, Collard focused on his boxing career beginning in 2019.

After an odd 1-1-3 start to his career as a boxer, including a win in his pro debut, Collard has gone 8-1 in the ring. That run includes five wins in 2020, with upset victories over previously-unbeaten fighters Quashawn Toler, Raymond Guajardo and David Kaminsky. The latter two of those victories derailed the early careers of men considered legitimate prospects. This 2020 run has turned Collard into a fan favorite in hardcore boxing circles.

Collard and LaVallais were set for a rematch of a June 2019 draw. It also represented a chance for Collard to hand someone their first professional defeat for the sixth time in his career.