TKO's plans to alter fighter protections afforded by federal legislation -- in an attempt to clear a path for its plan to launch a boxing promotion -- have moved ahead after a bipartisan bill was introduced into the U.S. Congress on Wednesday by U.S. Reps. Brian Jack, R-Georgia, and Sharice Davids, D-Kansas. The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act would add provisions to the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996.

That 1996 legislation was later enhanced by the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, colloquially known as the "Ali Act." When enacted in 2020, the Ali Act provided several safeguards for fighters, including protection from coercive tactics of promoters while disallowing managers from serve as promoters in hopes of eliminating conflicts of interest.

TKO hopes the new "revival" legislation will supersede some of what is outlined in the Ali Act.

One of the bill's foundational concepts is the creation of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), which would serve as an alternative to sanctioning bodies that currently control boxing championships (WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, etc.).

TKO is seeking to manage a boxing promotion similar to how the TKO-owned UFC operates in mixed martial arts. UFC controls its own rankings and championships. It has an established a pay structure that its fighters claim to be limiting. Equitable fighter pay has been a running issue for UFC to the point that the promotion was forced to pay out $375 million to current and former fighters after settling a recent class-action lawsuit.

Conversely, payouts for boxers at the top of the sport are far larger than those awarded to elite UFC fighters. Establishing a promotion with its own rankings, championships and pay structure has been seen as necessary for TKO to enter the boxing space. UFC CEO Dana White has go so far as to say TKO's goal is to bring "the UFC model to boxing."

Some boxers feel a UFC-like structure being employed for their sport would limit advancement opportunities and earning potential. WBO president Gustavo Olivieri recently explained why removing those protections could hurt the sport.

"The problem is not awarding a belt," Olivieri said. "The problem is you controlling the fighters, you controlling the ratings, you controlling the path. There's no independence. It's an absolute control of the whole structure. It's not good. There should be an equal balance. It's why there's a balance of power in our republic - the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The purpose of the separation of powers is that none will override the others and have absolute power. If you control the ratings, the fighters and the title, you have absolute power, absolute control."

White and Turki Alalshikh in March announced a joint venture in the boxing space. Alalshikh is chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and big-money power player in boxing.

The "revival" bill seeks to establish minimum purse amounts with fighters guaranteed at least $150 per scheduled round. It would also creates a national minimum of $25,000 for health coverage for injuries sustained during a fight. Both minimums are higher than those established across most states, many of which have no minimums at all.

Rep. Jack is a boxing fan, while Rep. Davids is a former MMA fighter with a career professional record of 1-1.

"As a former MMA fighter, I know firsthand the physical and financial risks that come with stepping into the ring," Rep. Davids said in a press release. "This bipartisan bill is about giving professional boxers the protections, opportunities, and freedom of choice they deserve. I'm proud to work across the aisle to help strengthen the future of American boxing and ensure athletes are treated fairly and safely."

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Lonnie Ali, wife of the late Muhammad Ali, are supporters of the bill.

"The sport of boxing provided a pathway for Muhammad to become a global sports and cultural icon," Lonnie Ali said in the release. "Boxing elevated his public platform and gave voice to his fight for civil rights. If Muhammad was with us today, he would want to ensure the sport of boxing in America remained strong and viable for generations to come, providing opportunities for other athletes to pursue their goals and dreams, just like he did. Given its enhanced protections for boxers, I believe Muhammad would be proud to have his name associated with this bill."