TKO's plans to alter the fighter protections afforded by the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act of 2000 in an attempt to clear a path for their plans to launch a boxing promotion have moved ahead after a bipartisan bill was introduced into the U.S. Congress by representatives Brian Jack, R-Georgia, and Sharice Davids, D-Kansas.

The landmark "Ali Act" was created to provide several safeguards for fighters, including providing protection from coercive tactics and preventing boxing managers from also serving as promoters in the interest of eliminating conflicts of interest.

One of the centerpieces of the new legislation, titled the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, goes after the latter of those points, pushing the idea of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), which would serve as an alternative to sanctioning bodies who currently control boxing championships (WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, etc.).

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri spoke to the issues he saw with potentially removing these protections in May.

"The problem is not awarding a belt," Olivieri said. "The problem is you controlling the fighters, you controlling the ratings, you controlling the path. There's no independence. It's an absolute control of the whole structure. It's not good. There should be an equal balance. It's why there's a balance of power in our republic - the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The purpose of the separation of powers is that none will override the others and have absolute power. If you control the ratings, the fighters and the title, you have absolute power, absolute control."

The UBO idea would allow TKO's plans to run a boxing promotion similar to how the TKO-owned UFC operates in mixed martial arts, controlling their own ranking and championships. This has been the goal of UFC CEO Dana White, who has vowed TKO's efforts will bring "the UFC model to boxing." White and Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and a man who has become a big-money power player in boxing, announced a joint venture in the boxing space this past March.

Equitable fighter pay has been a running issue for the UFC, to the point where the promotion reached a $375 million settlement with current and former fighters after a class action lawsuit. Boxing payouts at the top of the sport are far larger than those seen for elite UFC fighters and establishing a promotion with its own rankings, pay structure and champions has been seen as key for TKO's entry into the boxing space.

The new bill also seeks to establish minimum purse amounts per round, with fighters guaranteed at least $150 per scheduled round, and also creates a national minimum of $25,000 for health coverage for injuries sustained during a fight. Both of those minimums are higher than those seen in most states, with many having no minimums at all.

Rep. Jack is a boxing fan, while Rep. Davids is a former MMA fighter with a career record of 1-1 as a professional (1-2 as an amateur).

"As a former MMA fighter, I know firsthand the physical and financial risks that come with stepping into the ring," Rep. Davids said in a press release. "This bipartisan bill is about giving professional boxers the protections, opportunities, and freedom of choice they deserve. I'm proud to work across the aisle to help strengthen the future of American boxing and ensure athletes are treated fairly and safely."

The Association of Boxing Commissions [ABC] and Lonnie Ali, wife of the late Muhammad Ali, are also sponsors on the bill.

"The sport of boxing provided a pathway for Muhammad to become a global sports and cultural icon," Ali said in the release. "Boxing elevated his public platform and gave voice to his fight for civil rights. If Muhammad was with us today, he would want to ensure the sport of boxing in America remained strong and viable for generations to come, providing opportunities for other athletes to pursue their goals and dreams, just like he did. Given its enhanced protections for boxers, I believe Muhammad would be proud to have his name associated with this bill."