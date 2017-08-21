Conor McGregor compares himself to Bruce Lee ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor got Floyd Mayweather to agree to his bout on Saturday, but it's been largely on Mayweather's terms. The fighters have been promoted by Showtime, they'll be wearing 8-ounce gloves and -- of course -- they're boxing as opposed to fighting MMA style. None of this, however, has shaken McGregor throughout the hype leading up to the fight, and he went with a rather unorthodox comparison to describe his fighting prowess.

"What other mixed martial artist is like me?" he said via his website The MacLife. "He'd need to reincarnate Bruce Lee, and that's the only person he could bring in that that could mimic me, of what way I'm coming at him. I am not like any other mixed martial artist, I am not like any other boxer. I'm in a league of my own, and I will prove that August 26."

Someone may want to tell McGregor that kicking isn't legal in boxing, but his point is received nonetheless: He's going to give the 49-0 Mayweather the type of fight that Mayweather has never seen. The 8-ounce gloves are actually a mark down from the 10-ounce ones that were initially agreed upon, which to McGregor is more than fine -- it's welcomed.

"This was part of all the contract negotiations," he said. "Ten ounce. No horsehair. No Mexican. That I already said no problem to, and then when I put it in front of the public eye, then he was like 'ah, let's do smaller gloves.' So I was like 'all right then,' so now we're doing smaller gloves. that's perfect for me. But original negotiations, he didn't want any part of any of this. So I'm very pleased, and obviously I fight in 4-ounce. I'm moving up to 10 [ounce], no problem, I'm no stranger to 10. We get to go down to eight? Perfect."

Glove size may not be the end-all-be-all in determining the outcome of the fight, but the lighter they go the more it favors McGregor. As McGregor mentioned, UFC generally uses 4-ounce gloves, which is just shy of bare-knuckle brawling. If McGregor is able to employ any MMA tactics in their fight, it could end up being a long night for Mayweather.