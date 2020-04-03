Coronavirus pandemic postpones Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev title bout set for June
Joshua's next defense of his three heavyweight world titles will not take place in June due to the ongoing global situation
The world heavyweight championship fight between IBF, WBA, and WBO titleholder Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev will not take place on June 20 as planned. The bout is the latest major boxing event to be postponed during the global coronavirus pandemic and further muddies an already complicated heavyweight division.
The bout was planned to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. With the British Boxing Board of Control recently announcing the cancellation or postponement of any fight scheduled through May, it seemed only a matter of time before large events in June began to fall as well. With fighters unable to train or travel as normal, preparation for a world championship bout is difficult at best and impossible at worst.
Pulev missed out on a chance to fight Joshua in 2017, when he was forced out of the bout because of injury. He worked his way back to a position as a mandatory challenger and stood as a potential hurdle to a megafight to the winner of the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
Joshua's promoter, Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, has previously floated a July 25 date if Joshua vs. Pulev was postponed, with the goal of still holding the fight at the same venue. That date has not yet been confirmed as the promotion continues to follow developments regarding coronavirus and future government response.
Joshua is coming off a victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in a rematch after Ruiz scored a shocking knockout win in their first meeting.
-
Arum: Dana White 'ought to be ashamed'
Arum is putting his business on hold while White is relentlessly pushing for MMA to fill the...
-
BBBC suspends Saunders' license
Saunders' poor decision could cost him millions as his planned bout with Canelo Alvarez may...
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2020
After a strong start to 2020, boxing has come to a standstill as countries deal with the coronavirus...
-
Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony delayed
Due to concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, this year's Boxing Hall of Fame inductees...
-
Pacquiao tests negative for coronavirus
The champion boxer and Philippines senator is also supposed to distribute more than 57,000...
-
Fury vs. Wilder 3 pushed from July date
Fans will have to wait until October -- or later -- to see a third fight between the heavyweight...
-
Garcia outpoints Vargas, wants Pacquiao
Now that Garcia has taken care of Vargas, is Pacquiao next for the Mexican-American welterweight?
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title