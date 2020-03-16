Coronavirus updates: PBC cancels four scheduled boxing cards through March and April

As the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc with the scheduling of sporting events, Premier Boxing Champions became the latest to announce cancelations.

Four PBC-branded fight cards spanning the remainder of March through the end of April have been canceled, the management group founded by Al Haymon announced Tuesday via press release. The fights, originally scheduled to air on Showtime, Fox and FS1, will be rescheduled for a later date.

"The health and safety of the boxers, fans and those working the events are of utmost importance to us," said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions and lead promoter for the cancelled shows. "We are all disappointed and as we get more information we will address future events."

No further information was released regarding future dates.

The canceled events included a March 28 card from Las Vegas (Showtime) headlined by a Luis Nery-Aaron Alameda junior featherweight bout, an April 11 show in Minneapolis (Fox) featuring a Jamal James-Thomas Dulorme bout for the vacant WBA interim welterweight title and an April 18 event set in Phoenix (Showtime) headlined by a super middleweight title bout between WBC champion David Benavidez and Roamer Alexis Angulo.

In addition, a fourth card set for April 25 in Biloxi, Mississippi (FS1), will be sidelined although the main bouts had yet to be announced.