Coronavirus updates: Top Rank bans spectators from Saturday's boxing card at MSG Theater

The fallout effects of the coronavirus outbreak has extended to the sport of boxing with Saturday's ESPN card from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York closing its doors to spectators.

Top Rank founder Bob Arum, the promoter of the card headlined by Shakur Stevenson's WBO featherweight title defense against Miguel Marriaga, told The Athletic on Thursday that the card "goes on without the public."

The decision comes off the heels of multiple developments Wednesday night, which included the NBA suspending action until further notice. UFC officials are reportedly considering a similar decision to Arum's for their UFC Fight Night card in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday headlined by Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira.

Arum also said that Tuesday's special edition Top Rank on ESPN+ card on St. Patrick's Day, also at the Hulu Theater, will be contested without a crowd. Unbeaten Irish featherweight Mick Conlan headlines for the fourth straight year when he faces Belmar Preciado. In 2017, Conlan made his pro debut on the same night and in the same building with UFC star Conor McGregor by his side.

A trio of boxing cards scheduled to emanate from a casino in Montreal have also been canceled by promoter Eye of the Tiger Management. The first card was scheduled for Thursday evening, headlined by middleweights Steve Butler and Marcos Reyes, and was called off hours after the fighters weighed in.

The coronavirus previously forced Arum to reschedule a Feb. 1 junior welterweight title bout in China between unified champion Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol. The bout will now take place on May 9 in Ramirez's hometown of Fresno, California.