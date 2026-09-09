Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian will continue as planned, according to Zuffa Boxing and UFC CEO Dana White. Zuffa's commitment to the fight comes after a cease-and-desist letter from Don King Productions.

On Tuesday, Don King Productions filed a cease-and-desist, claiming that it had exclusive promoting rights on Mikaelian's career. The letter attempted to disrupt Saturday's fight between Opetaia and Mikaelian, the co-main event for Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn. White addressed the letter after "Dana White's Contender Series," assuring that the fight would happen as planned.

"He's fighting this weekend," White told reporters about Mikaelian at Tuesday's post-fight press conference. "If you look at us over the last 25 years, and now that we're in boxing -- this f---ing sport is the most unsophisticated sport I have ever seen in my life.

"It's f---ed up for a reason. I've always had good dealings with Don. When have you ever seen a scenario with us where we go and try to interfere with someone's contract? We don't do it."

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The formal letter claimed that TKO Group Holdings and Zuffa Boxing negotiated with Mikaelian "without DKP's permission, consent or authorization." Don King Productions described it as an "outrageous and a clear tortious interference with DKP's agreement."

Opetaia is scheduled to defend his Zuffa and Ring Magazine cruiserweight championships against two-time WBC cruiserweight champion Mikaelian at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.