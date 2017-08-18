Dana White: McGregor vs. Mayweather fight on pace to 'kill' 4.9 million PPV buys

There's no doubt that the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is going to be huge, and if you ask UFC president Dana White, it's also going to be record-setting.

White was confident as he fielded questions for the fight -- you can order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV -- during a conference call on Wednesday, saying that he thinks the fight will generate well over the Las Vegas line of 4.9 million pay-per-view buys.

"This is the biggest fight ever. It's tracking right now to be the largest commercial pay-per-view ever done -- in the history of pay-per-view," White said. "It's the most distributed pay-per-view event in history. The list goes on and on of records that this thing will break. "... I think that we've done a good job working with Showtime, in that they do the things that they're good at, we do the things that we're good at. ...The numbers are tracking huge. We're going to do the numbers that everybody has been talking we're going to do. "The line in Vegas -- the over-under is 4.9 million. Everything is tracking right now to say that we're gonna kill this thing. So it's looking really good."

You can see the full conference call below.

White's expected total would shatter the previous non-heavyweight pay-per-view record of 4.6 million buys ($437 million in revenue), set by the 2015 fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather said on Tuesday that he thinks he'll make $350 million from the fight. While McGregor hasn't given any specific information about his cut, White says it will be "a lot of life-changing money."