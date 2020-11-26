Daniel Jacobs once promised Gabriel Rosado that the two would never set foot in the same ring. Jacobs said that was because of Rosado's record and the fact that he "gets nothing" from scoring a win in a fight. Despite the trash talk, the two will face off in a main-event clash on Friday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino card in Hollywood, Florida (8 p.m. ET, DAZN).

The beef between Jacobs and Rosado began when Rosado was slotted as a backup fighter for Jacobs' fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in December 2019. Chavez has a history of making a mess, so having a capable backup plan worked out for Jacobs which led him to thank Rosado ahead of the fight for securing an extra $1 million. Rather than accepting Jacobs' thanks, Rosado called the former two-time middleweight champion "corny" and the trash talk kicked into high gear.

The reality is that Jacobs does have more to lose than gain against Rosado. He is attempting to position himself for another world title fight -- possibly against either Canelo Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin, both of whom previously defeated Jacobs in narrow decisions. A loss to Rosado would be devastating to Jacobs' mission to win one more world championship, and a victory simply holds Jacobs steady as an elite fighter though not a superstar.

Rosado is a well-respected veteran, with a slightly misleading 25-12-1 record. He doesn't have the impressive amateur record of many top fighters and had to do a lot of on-the-job training as a young fighter, leading to some early stumbles before taking the role of "opponent" to more highly-regarded fighters. He's never been able to score the kind of eye-opening victory that elevated him past that opponent or gatekeeper status, but Rosado is always up to go to battle against any man in the sport.

Regardless of how different the two men are in terms of accomplishments and public perception, Rosado said he always knew the two were destined to do battle.

"I knew this fight was gonna happen," Rosado told BoxingScene. "It was supposed to happen back in June, right after the fights in Arizona, but then the pandemic hit and kinda slowed things down. But it's a fight that I think was gonna happen just because whenever me and Danny ran into each other, there was really no beef that we were gonna fight in the middle of the street or anything, but there was always a conversation. And it was never a pleasant conversation. It was always that static where it just had to happen."

Jacobs vs. Rosado card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Daniel Jacobs -1600 Gabriel Rosado +900 Super middleweight Emmanuel Tagoe Mason Menard Lightweight Mahammadrasul Majidov Sahret Delgado Heavyweight Nikita Ababiy Brandon Maddox Middleweight Daniyar Yeleussinov Julius Indongo Welterweight

Prediction

Sleeping on a guy like Rosado is how you find yourself on the bad side of an upset. Jacobs isn't the kind of fighter who makes the mistake of overlooking capable opponents, however, and he isn't likely looking past Rosado, no matter how much he has talked down Rosado as a deserving foe. Still, Jacobs is simply the better fighter heading into this fight, which is reflected in Jacobs being a -1600 favorite. Rosado has never quite been able to get over the hump and beat world champion-level fighters. Rosado is going to test Jacobs a little bit and maybe win a round or three, but Jacobs should be able to wear him down as rounds tick by and score a late stoppage. Pick: Jacobs via TKO9