Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight prediction, start time, undercard, live stream, odds

It took a judge in Nevada issuing a temporary restraining order, but Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Daniel Jacobs will now officially throw down in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday evening. Chavez was facing a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for avoiding VADA drug testing officials and further anger from the commission when Matchroom Boxing initially moved the fight from Vegas to Phoenix. NSAC officials claimed they would consider no longer granting Matchroom and Eddie Hearn a promotional license in the state for the move.

While Matchroom set Gabriel Rosado, who was already set for the card, as a potential replacement, they pursued a temporary restraining order against the commission, which was granted on Tuesday. Now, without a suspension hanging over his head -- at least for the moment -- Chavez will look to step into the ring and perform.

In his last major performance, Chavez (51-3-1, 33 KO) put forth an extremely poor showing in getting dominated for 12 rounds by Canelo Alvarez. Chavez gave little effort to win the fight, it seemed, and the loss took away almost any shine left on his name. Since the May 2017 fight with Alvarez, Chavez has only fought once, knocking out little-regarded Evert Bravo. For reference, Bravo had been knocked out in three of his previous four fights before facing Chavez.

Jacobs (35-3, 29 KO) is another story. He too lost in his shot at Canelo, though he made the fight competitive. In fact, since returning from a battle with bone cancer, Jacobs has compiled a 13-2 record with the only losses coming against Canelo and Gennadiy Golovkin, the two defining middleweight champions of the era. In both fights, he kept matters close on the scorecards, giving a good account of himself.

Jacobs currently sits as a -1600 favorite at MGM with Chavez a +800 underdog. Those represent much longer odds for Chavez than he faced even in facing Canelo.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Daniel Jacobs -1600 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. +800 Super middleweight Julio Cesar Martinez N/A Cristofer Rosales N/A WBC flyweight title Maurice Hooker N/A Uriel Perez N/A Welterweight

Jacobs vs. Chavez Jr. viewing information

Date: Dec. 20 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Stream: DAZN

Prediction

Chavez's career will be defined by poor performances, drug testing issues and generally failing to live up to the legendary name of his father. Jacobs' will be defined by overcoming cancer, being a legitimate world champion and battling tough against men who will go down as legends of this era. Men like Chavez don't beat men like Jacobs and that makes this prediction a simple one. Jacobs will outclass Chavez in every possible way during this fight, but likely won't pick up the stoppage. Prediction: Jacobs via UD