Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights

A pair of former middleweight champions will square off on Friday in a 173-pound catchweight bout that has had anything but a normal build in getting to. Daniel Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs), who was scheduled to make his official move up to 168 pounds, will take on the much-maligned Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (51-3-1, 33 KOs) in the main event of a Matchroom Promotions card at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. The fight was changed Thursday to a catchweight after Chavez missed weight by more than four pounds and was forced to pay Jacobs $1 million of his purse.

Chavez, 33, forced the change in venue in recent months away from Las Vegas after he refused a random drug test and was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for doing so. He went on to win a court-ordered temporary restraining order to fight Jacobs on Friday night in Arizona.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below.

Jacobs vs. Chavez scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Jacobs

Chavez Jr.



Jacobs vs. Chavez card, results

Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -- Catchweight

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales -- WBC flyweight championship

Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez -- Welterweights

