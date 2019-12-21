Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights
Follow along as Jacobs takes on Chavez in a catchweight clash in Phoenix
A pair of former middleweight champions will square off on Friday in a 173-pound catchweight bout that has had anything but a normal build in getting to. Daniel Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs), who was scheduled to make his official move up to 168 pounds, will take on the much-maligned Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (51-3-1, 33 KOs) in the main event of a Matchroom Promotions card at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. The fight was changed Thursday to a catchweight after Chavez missed weight by more than four pounds and was forced to pay Jacobs $1 million of his purse.
Chavez, 33, forced the change in venue in recent months away from Las Vegas after he refused a random drug test and was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for doing so. He went on to win a court-ordered temporary restraining order to fight Jacobs on Friday night in Arizona.
Jacobs vs. Chavez scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Jacobs
Chavez Jr.
Jacobs vs. Chavez card, results
Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -- Catchweight
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales -- WBC flyweight championship
Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez -- Welterweights
-
