Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki fight card, start time, watch live, odds, HBO boxing
Jacobs looks to earn himself a title shot in the future with another win
Daniel Jacobs wants nothing more than another crack at a middleweight championship. On Saturday, he'll look add another win to his resume and one step closer to challenging for a 154-pound title shot down the road when he takes one an undefeated opponent in Maciej Sulecki.
Jacobs, who gained much notoriety for himself when he became the first man to take Gennady "GGG" Golovkin all 12 rounds last March, is coming off a win over Luis Arias last November. Jacobs wasn't overly-impressive in the unanimous decision victory, but he was still able to keep momentum -- and negotiating power -- on his side for the future.
In the 28-year-old Sulecki, though, he's facing off with an undefeated opponent who's no stranger to earning victories in fights that go the distance. Of Sulecki's 26 professional fights inside the ring, 16 of his wins have come by decision. Plus, we also get to see the return of Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller, who may be one win away from challenging unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his next bout and debut in America.
It all goes down on Saturday night, and below is all the information you will need to see Jacobs take on Sulecki.
Jacobs vs. Sulecki viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 28
Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Live stream: No stream available | TV channel: HBO (check local listings)
|favorite
|underdog
|weightclass
Daniel Jacobs -2000
Maciej Sulecki +1000
Middleweight
Jarrell Miller -3000
Johann Duhaupas +1100
Heavyweight
