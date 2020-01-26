Danny Garcia coasts to easy decision victory over Ivan Redkach, hopes for big name fights next

Garcia was in cruise control throughout Saturday's main event, despite getting bit halfway through the fight

NEW YORK -- Former two-division champion Danny Garcia's audition for marquee fight turned out to be a successful one on Saturday, even if his inability to deliver the boom left things anticlimactic. 

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) was thorough, accurate and dominant in outpointing Ivan Redkach via unanimous decision in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Although Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs) was stubborn enough to linger as Garcia took home scores of 118-110 and 117-111 (twice), he was never in the fight. 

"To be honest, I did good but I did not do my best," Garcia said. "I had to lose a lot of weight for this fight. There was a long layoff and just losing so much weight, I lost about 25 pounds. I'm eating good."

Garcia fought just once in 2019 -- an April stoppage of Adrian Granados -- and found himself in the running for fights against Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. before being left at the altar each time. He chose Redkach, a native of Ukraine who fights out of Los Angeles, because of his southpaw style to prepare him for the chance at fighting either Pacquiao or Spence this spring on pay-per-view. 

But despite his reputation as an exciting brawler, the 33-year-old Redkach proved much more defensively responsible than expected. Garcia landed hard punches throughout and left Redkach's eye bloody and swollen after Round 7 but failed to produce a knockdown or finish. 

"I thought the right hand was going to stop him and I feel like I was punching him but he's a tough guy," Garcia said. "I wanted the KO and I went for it but I feel like I outboxed him and I accept this."

Garcia, a native of Philadelphia, outlanded Redkach 195 to 88, according to CompuBox. The only mark left by Redkach came via bizarre fashion in Round 9 when he bit the left shoulder of Garcia during a clinch. The foul went unnoticed by referee Benjy Estevez despite complaints from Garcia.

