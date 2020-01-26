Danny Garcia coasts to easy decision victory over Ivan Redkach, hopes for big name fights next

NEW YORK -- Former two-division champion Danny Garcia's audition for marquee fight turned out to be a successful one on Saturday, even if his inability to deliver the boom left things anticlimactic.

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) was thorough, accurate and dominant in outpointing Ivan Redkach via unanimous decision in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Although Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs) was stubborn enough to linger as Garcia took home scores of 118-110 and 117-111 (twice), he was never in the fight.

"To be honest, I did good but I did not do my best," Garcia said. "I had to lose a lot of weight for this fight. There was a long layoff and just losing so much weight, I lost about 25 pounds. I'm eating good."

Garcia fought just once in 2019 -- an April stoppage of Adrian Granados -- and found himself in the running for fights against Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. before being left at the altar each time. He chose Redkach, a native of Ukraine who fights out of Los Angeles, because of his southpaw style to prepare him for the chance at fighting either Pacquiao or Spence this spring on pay-per-view.

But despite his reputation as an exciting brawler, the 33-year-old Redkach proved much more defensively responsible than expected. Garcia landed hard punches throughout and left Redkach's eye bloody and swollen after Round 7 but failed to produce a knockdown or finish.

"I thought the right hand was going to stop him and I feel like I was punching him but he's a tough guy," Garcia said. "I wanted the KO and I went for it but I feel like I outboxed him and I accept this."

Garcia, a native of Philadelphia, outlanded Redkach 195 to 88, according to CompuBox. The only mark left by Redkach came via bizarre fashion in Round 9 when he bit the left shoulder of Garcia during a clinch. The foul went unnoticed by referee Benjy Estevez despite complaints from Garcia.