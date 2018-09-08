Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter fight time, live stream, watch online, Showtime boxing
All the info you need to catch the welterweight title battle on Saturday in Brooklyn
The vacant WBC world welterweight championship will be on the line Saturday night in Brooklyn as Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) takes on former titleholder Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOS).
Garcia had been the reigning WBC welterweight champion up until last March when he was defeated by Keith Thurman via split decision inside the same Barclays Center, where Saturday's bout will be taking place. It was then expected that new champion Thurman would square off with mandatory challenger Porter, but injuries prevented him from agreeing to the title defense on time, and he was subsequently stripped of the WBC welterweight title.
Saturday night, Garcia will have a chance to earn the title back he lost over a year ago if he can fend off the efforts of Porter.
Garcia vs. Porter main card viewing info
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)
Garcia vs. Porter main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Danny Garcia -165
Shawn Porter +135
WBC welterweight title
Yodenis Ugas -200
Cesar Barrionuevo +150
Welterweight
Adam Kownacki -175
Charles Martin +145
Heavyweight
-
Garcia vs. Porter prediction, pick
