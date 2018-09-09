Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter results: Live updates, fight scorecard, undercard on Showtime
Follow along as Garcia and Porter battle for the vacant WBC welterweight title in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN -- The expectations for fireworks are strong on Saturday when a pair of former welterweight champions square off for the vacant WBC title.
Both Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, who square off in the main event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, suffered close decision defeats to current champion Keith Thurman within the last two years. But subsequent injuries and inactivity from Thurman saw him stripped of the belt.
Garcia has promised he doesn't plan on dancing come Saturday and will be ready to trade shots in the center of the ring against Porter's mauling and often dirty style.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Brooklyn with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Garcia vs. Porter scorecard
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Garcia
Porter
Garcia vs. Porter live coverage
Thanks for stopping by.
-
