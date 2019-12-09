Danny Garcia's next fight to come in January against Ivan Redkach in Brooklyn

After Errol Spence defeated Shawn Porter in their thrilling welterweight slugfest, it was made clear that Spence's next challenge was former multiple-time world champion Danny Garcia. Unfortunately, Spence was involved in a high-speed drunk driving crash after a night of clubbing and, while lucky to have survived, has no set timetable for his return after suffering injuries.

Garcia (35-2, 21 KO) will now face Ivan Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KO) on Showtime Jan. 25 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The bout was confirmed by the Barclays Center's boxing account on Twitter.

Garcia began his career with 33 consecutive victories, picking up WBA and WBC world championships at junior welterweight before an eventual move up in weight and a January 2016 win over Robert Guerrero earned him the WBC welterweight title. He dropped that title two fights later, losing a split decision to Keith Thurman in March 2017. His three most recent bouts are a knockout of Brandon Rios, a decision loss to Porter and a knockout of Adrian Granados.

It will be a tall order for Redkach to pick up a victory against the more accomplished Garcia, but he is coming off a career-best win. In June, Radkach overcame a frustrating clinch and head-butt attack from Devon Alexander to pick up a major upset victory with a sixth-round knockout. He had come up short against prior "name" opposition but will ride a three-fight winning streak into the Garcia fight.

Garcia discussed his return in an interview during this past weekend's Showtime broadcast of Jermall Charlo's win over Dennis Hogan. During the interview, he laid out his plans for a big fight following his Jan. 25 bout.

"First of all, thank God Spence is doing good. I hear that he's recovering well. I was really looking forward to fighting him but maybe he could be next after January 25. Pac-Man (Manny Pacquiao) or Spence, that's who we want. 2020 is going to be a big year for me."