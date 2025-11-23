Four world championship bouts are set to go down on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the night's headliner, David Benavidez will defend the WBC light heavyweight championship against two-time former title challenger Anthony Yarde.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will challenge for the WBO welterweight championship against champ Brian Norman Jr. in a highly anticipated showdown. Three junior bantamweight titles will be on the line when WBC and WBO titleholder, and top five pound-for-pound fighter, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez takes on WBA champion Fernando Martinez.

It's a loaded night of action from Saudi Arabia, and one with very high stakes across a variety of weight classes.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 3 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

The Ring IV: Night of Champions fight card, odds