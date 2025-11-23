The Ring IV: Night of Champions -- Live fight updates, Scorecard, results, start time tonight, full card
Four title fights are set for Saturday in Saudi Arabia, headlined by the light heavyweight title bout
Four world championship bouts are set to go down on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the night's headliner, David Benavidez will defend the WBC light heavyweight championship against two-time former title challenger Anthony Yarde.
Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will challenge for the WBO welterweight championship against champ Brian Norman Jr. in a highly anticipated showdown. Three junior bantamweight titles will be on the line when WBC and WBO titleholder, and top five pound-for-pound fighter, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez takes on WBA champion Fernando Martinez.
It's a loaded night of action from Saudi Arabia, and one with very high stakes across a variety of weight classes.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 3 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
The Ring IV: Night of Champions fight card, odds
- David Benavidez (c) -1200 vs. Anthony Yarde +680, WBC light heavyweight title
- Devin Haney def Brian Norman Jr. (c) via unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 116-111)
- Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (c) def. Fernando Martinez (c) via 10th-round knockout
- Abdullah Mason (c) def. Sam Noakes via unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113)
David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde: Round 3 -- 10-9 Benavidez (30-27)
Benavidez landed a solid jab. Benavidez stepped in with a left and a right behind it. Yarde dipped down with a right hand to the body. Benavidez ate a left hand. A left from Benavidez connected as Yarde continued to defend well, but without a ton of offensive success. Benavidez connected with a combination along the ropes. Benavidez again connected with a hard right hand as Yarde stayed with his back along the ropes. A very good round for Benavidez.
David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde: Round 2 -- 10-9 Benavidez (20-18)
Benavidez landed a good overhand right. Yarde responded with a sweeping left hook. Benavidez dipped to the body with a left hand but ate a straight right from Yarde moments later. Benavidez worked the jab a bit before Yarde responded in turn. Benavidez connected with some good shots after trapping Yarde against the ropes. Another right hand scored for Benavidez before a good flurry of shots. Nothing was landing cleanly, but Benavidez was the one doing more work in the round.
David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde: Round 1 -- 10-9 Benavidez
Yarde tried to throw a one-two combo, but Benavidez picked off both shots with his gloves. Benavidez landed a hard right hand along the ropes. Benavidez landed to the body along the ropes before Yarde landed a good right hand counter. Benavidez went to the body with a jab. Benavidez landed a hard right in the final moments of the round.
Up next: David Benavidez (c) -1200 vs. Anthony Yarde +680, WBC light heavyweight title
It's just about time for the main event. Yarde has twice failed to capture world titles, though his spirited effort against Artur Beterbiev in 2023 shook some of the thought that Yarde was a fighter who didn't have the willingness to dig deep in tough moments. Yarde was stopped that night, but gave Beterbiev everything he could handle until that stoppage.
Benavidez is looking to continue building his light heavyweight recipe after moving up from super middleweight when it was clear a showdown with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez would never materialize. Benavidez hasn't shown the same power at 175 pounds he carried at 168, but Yarde is a man who can get caught with big punches, so the chance for a stoppage is there.
Official result -- Devin Haney def. Brian Norman Jr. via unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 116-111)
Haney wins the WBO welterweight championship and is now a three-division world champion. The knockdown in the second round seemed to take the wind out of Norman's sails. Haney didn't look special from that moment on, but Norman didn't give him any reason to dig deep. After the knockdown, Haney's jab and Norman's inability to get his punches off were enough to carry him to the scorecards.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 12 -- 10-9 Haney (116-111)
A little battle in the clinch early led to nothing of note from either fighter. Norman landed a left hand to no real effect. Haney clinched up as Norman tried to push the issue, working to the body and head. Haney worked to the body a bit in the clinch, mostly working to just hold on and smother any Hail Mary chance for Norman. More clinching to the finish line. This will be a clear win for Haney, but it was not the most exciting performance after the second round. Still, a win matters more than anything and Haney is about to be named a three-division world champion.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 11 -- 10-9 Haney (106-102)
Another fairly flat start to the round for both men, with Haney clinching as Norman bowled forward without much of an attack behind it. Haney landed a few sharp jabs late. A Haney round, but a disappointing one.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 10 -- 10-9 Haney (96-93)
Haney grabbed a headlock after a missed Norman hook. Nobody landed anything meaningful in the first minute, with sveral clinches. Haney finally connected with a left hook as Norman charged forward. Haney landed a left hand, which was probably enough to win a very slow round of action
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 9 -- 10-9 Norman (86-84 Haney)
Haney clinched Norman when Norman got inside, but Norman seemed content to accept the clinch. Norman threw a counter left hook and then landed a hard left hook that definitely caught Haney's attention. Norman landed a couple of body shots along the ropes before a clinch. Haney connected with a nice jab. That was a solid round for Norman.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 8 -- 10-9 Norman (77-74 Haney)
Norman scored with a good right hand after a slow start to the round that saw Haney stop throwing his jab. Norman's aggression was creating more meaningful moments for him in the round. Haney finally threw the jab again and connected well. The fighters traded jabs before Haney just missed with a right hand. Might have been a round Norman slightly won in the opening minute.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 7 -- 10-9 Haney (68-64)
Haney came out with a little extra aggression, landing a few good shots, punctuated by a big right hand. Haney uncorked a big left hook that missed the mark. Haney easily slipped a winging right hand from Norman. Norman connected with a left hook in an exchange that backed Haney down a bit. Norman started to push Haney back into the ropes a bit more in the round, finally dialing up the aggression a little. Haney still connected with good counters, and landed the cleaner punches in the round, but the only path to victory for Norman is to be aggressive.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 6 -- 10-9 Haney (58-55)
Norman popped a jab and then landed a short right along the ropes before Haney clinched to get back to distance. Norman threw a jab and then dug a couple of shots to the body. Haney still was content, as he should be, to sit at jabbing range and just pop Norman from an advantageous position.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 5 -- 10-9 Haney (48-46)
Haney continued to land those heavy jabs as Norman chased him. Haney finally brought a right hand behind the jab, landing flush. Haney continued to control the action as Normal just struggled to find the right distance and any sense of timing. Standing at jabbing distance with Haney is a miserable way to approach the fight, but that's where Norman has been stuck.
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Round 4 -- 10-9 Haney (38-37)
Haney connected with the strong jab a few times in the opening minute of the round. Norman charged forward with a couple left hands of his own before Haney clinched up. Norman landed another left hand as he kept trying to track down Haney, who was content to move outside and throw a sharp jab. Haney slipped under a Norman hook after landing two jabs. Norman jabbed to the body.
-
1:59
Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua Set for Heavyweight Bout
-
1:30
Is Crawford The Greatest Of All-Time After Beating Canelo?
-
1:24
What's Next For Terence Crawford After Beating Canelo Alvarez
-
1:51
Terence Crawford Moving Up to 168 Pounds for First Career Fight at Super Middleweight
-
1:37
Alvarez + Crawford Set For Legacy Fight At Allegiant Stadium On Saturday
-
1:30
Boxing Highlights: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (7/19)
-
1:57
Preview: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
-
0:24
BIG-PLAY DUCKS! Malik Benson takes punt return 85 yards to the house vs. USC
-
0:49
Gary Danielson: 'Oregon's Development has Made Them the Real Deal'
-
0:21
USC's bag of tricks: Double-pass caught by Tanook Hines for amazing Trojans TD
-
1:17
Chris Paul Retiring: Looking Back At CP3's Illustrious Career
-
1:37
Raising some eyebrows: Giants' Cam Skattebo appears for WWE while on IR
-
0:42
MUST-SEE: Wake Forest goes length of court in 1.5 seconds for winning shot vs. Memphis in Bahamas
-
0:50
Purdue Dominates Texas Tech To Win Baha Mar Championship
-
0:45
Will Brinson: Shedeur Sanders needs running game to give him help
-
1:14
BMac: "The Bills Are Not A Championship-Caliber Team"
-
0:35
Emory Hunt Says Rodgers Should Not Play Against The Bears
-
1:20
Is UConn Still A Title Contender?
-
1:12
CFB Power Rankings: Marcel Reed vs Ty Simpson