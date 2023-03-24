One of boxing's budding rivalries will finally be settled in the ring Saturday when super middleweights David Benavidez and Caleb Plant meet in a 12-round main event. The WBC interim super middleweight title is at stake in the headlining bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the main Plant vs. Benavidez fight card slated for a 9 p.m. ET start. The heat started between the combatants five years ago at a Las Vegas gym when Plant was involved in an altercation involving Benavidez and his brother, former welterweight contender Jose Benavidez Jr. The parties came to blows, but somehow Plant and Benavidez, despite competing in the same weight class, have never agreed to terms on an organized fight until now.

Benavidez is a -365 favorite (risk $365 to win $100), while Plant comes back at +285 in the latest Benavidez vs. Plant odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 9.5. Before making any Plant vs. Benavidez picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant preview

Although Benavidez and Plant are familiar names to boxing fans, both are still in their early primes as they saw success at a young age. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) is just 26 and became the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history at age 21 and 8 months.

The 30-year-old Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) won the IBF super middleweight title in January 2019 and defended it three times before losing it in November 2021 to Canelo Alvarez, the lone professional defeat between the two fighters combined.

Benavidez, the former unified WBC super middleweight champion, has never lost the title in the ring, but has been stripped of it twice. He was stripped of the belt once for a positive drug test and another for missing weight, and both of those setbacks halted his own pursuit of a coveted showdown with Alvarez.

Plant, who made his pro debut in 2014, is known for his solid fundamentals, range and durability. He took a severe beating from Alvarez but persisted relentlessly until the fight was stopped in the 11th round. In his only appearance since, Plant looked sharp in a ninth-round stoppage over Anthony Dirrell last November.

Benavidez is a power puncher who is noted for overwhelming opponents with volume and a variety of combinations. His last appearance resulted in a third-round stoppage of David Lemieux last May in Arizona. See who to back at SportsLine.

