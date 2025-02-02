David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. fight results, highlights: 'El Monstruo' battles past foe in epic fight

When you put two great fighters in the ring, great things happen. That was the case on Saturday night when David Benavidez and David Morrell shared the ring with a potential shot at the undisputed light heavyweight championship on the line. Benavidez ultimately scored the unanimous decision victory, but it was not a win that came without a series of difficult obstacles.

Benavidez and Morrell both moved from super middleweight to light heavyweight after failing to secure a shot at super middleweight king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. With no bigger challenge to face than each other, the two entered the ring on Saturday with both chasing a shot at undisputed glory.

Benavidez came out with heavy pressure from the jump. Both men had plenty of moments, but it was Benavidez fighting off the front foot who landed more frequently and with the more meaningful impact.

Benavidez piled up rounds by keeping Morrell off balance and working to the body to open powerful shots to the head. Morrell was more than up to the task to continue trying to return fire, including scoring an 11th round knockdown, but the advantage in that round was quickly wiped away after Morrell landed a punch well after the bell and suffering a point deduction.

In the end, Benavidez held a 224-165 advantage in punches landed across 12 rounds. As a result, Benavidez would win the fight on official scorecards of 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108.

"He knows whose world this is, this is 'The Monster's' world,." Benavidez said after his win. "... I prepared for everything, I was on my Ps and Qs. ... This was the biggest win of my career so far. Look at all the people who came to support me."

With the victory, Benavidez not only handed Morrell the first defeat of his professional career, but likely locked up a shot at the undisputed light heavyweight championship. Undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev will rematch former champion Dmitry Bivol on Feb. 22. The winner of that fight will have no more legitimate challenger than Benavidez.

"I just want to be the best of my era," Benavidez said. "I want to unify all four titles. Whoever is next, is next."

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

David Benavidez def. David Morrell via unanimous decision (115-111, 115-111, 118-108)

Stephen Fulton def. Brandon Figueroa (c)

Isaac Cruz def. Angel Fierro via (96-94, 97-93, 98-92)

Jesus Ramos def. Jeison Rosario via eighth-round TKO

Benavidez vs. Morrell scorecard, live coverage