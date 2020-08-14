Watch Now: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Each Announce They're Back ( 1:42 )

Undefeated WBC super middleweight champ David Benavidez defends his title Saturday night against dangerous challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET (Showtime) from Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) will be fighting for the first time in nearly a year. Last September, the 23-year-old American regained his belt with a ninth-round stoppage of Anthony Dirrell.

A 36-year-old Colombian, Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) has won three in a row since his unanimous decision loss to Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO title. He most recently fought in January, taking a split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Anthony Sims Jr. Benavidez is a -800 favorite (risk $800 to win $100) in the latest Benavidez vs. Angulo odds from William Hill, with Angulo getting +550 (risk $100 to win $550) as the underdog. Before making any Benavidez vs. Angulo picks, see the latest Top Rank boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. Kahn manages nearly 10 percent of Top Rank's fighters and can be seen and heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" show on FITE TV.

Not surprisingly, Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is a stunning 16-0 on his SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 9-0 sweep last month to extend his highly-profitable run.

Last year, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Benavidez vs. Angulo preview

Kahn knows Angulo is coming off an upset of another undefeated fighter, and that Angulo has never been knocked out. Benavidez won't overlook the Colombian, knowing he must win Saturday night to set up a unification bout with Caleb Plant.

"I have to be patient," Benavidez told reporters. "I can't just try to knock him out and leave myself open. I have confidence in my abilities, and if I do everything right, I believe the knockout will come. I'm ready to give a great show to all my fans around the world."

How to make Benavidez vs. Angulo picks

