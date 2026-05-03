David Benavidez knocks out Zurdo Ramirez to claim unified titles at 200 pounds, calls out Canelo Alvarez

'The Mexican Monster' lived up to the nickname in claiming world titles in a third weight class on Saturday

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1 min read

David Benavidez is where he always belonged. Boxing politics delayed his ascension, but on Saturday, he proved it was always inevitable. Benavidez shredded Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez to pieces in a night of several firsts as "The Mexican Monster" claimed the unified cruiserweight titles.

It took 50 professional fights, but someone finally stopped "Zurdo" in his tracks. Benavidez knocked out Ramirez in Round 6, becoming the first person to finish him, something not even Dmitry Bivol managed to do. Furthermore, Benavidez became the first boxer to win a world title at super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Putting on weight did nothing to diminish Benavidez at all. His power and his speed carried beautifully to his new weight class. Each time Ramirez built anything resembling confidence, Benavidez put him through the shredder with ridiculous hand speed. He dropped the defending champion in Round 4, before shattering Ramirez's face in the next round. Partway through Round 6, Benavidez scored another blistering combo that forced Ramirez to one knee. "Zurdo" covered his eye, which was completely swollen shut, refusing to answer the referee's 10-count.

Benavidez is the latest boxer to become a three-division champion. For years, he and the public campaigned for a high-profile fight with Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight. The bout never materialized, with Canelo heavily criticized for avoiding the fight. With Alvarez in attendance, Benavidez took the opportunity to salvage the elusive fight.

"I see Canelo in the building. Let me ask the fans this. Do you want to see Canelo vs. Benavidez? Enough said. We can't leave that fight on the table. I respect him. He's a great champion, but I'm a great champion too."

Benavidez, knowing Alvarez may not agree to the fight given the weight discrepancy at the point, welcomed unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to challenge him instead.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live results and highlights below.

Benavidez vs. Ramirez fight card, results

  • David Benavidez def. Gilberto Ramirez (c) via sixth-round TKO
  • Jaime Munguia def. Armando Resendiz (c) via unanimous decision (17-111, 119-109, 120-108)
  • Oscar Duarte def. Angel Fierro via split decision (115-113, 112-116, 116-112)
  • Tito Sanchez def. Jorge Chavez via ninth-round TKO
  • Ismael Flores def. Isaac Lucero via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91)

Benavidez vs. Ramirez scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Benavidez1010101010TKO





50
Ramirez99989






44
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David Benavidez becomes the first person to stop 'Zurdo' in masterclass performance

Benavidez is a three-division champion. "The Mexican Monster" made the most of his cruiserweight ascension. His power and, especially, his speed carried with him into this third weight class. He systematically picked apart Ramirez from start to finish. Every time "Zurdo" got comfortable, Benavidez put him through the wood chipper with lightning-fast combinations. It was a night of firsts for Benavidez, who finished Ramirez in Round 6 after swelling his eye shut. He became the first person to stop Ramirez, and the first person to win world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight.

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 6

A slower start to this sixth round. Benavidez jabs to the body. He also lands two sneaky right hands. Ramirez finds some success with his jab. Benavidez rips left hooks to the body, then one upstairs. Ramirez lands a right hand. Benavidez scores a left uppercut, then a left hook, and leans away from incoming fire. "Zurdo" steps into the fire and lands three good shots. Benavidez circles, parries, and digs a shot to the body. Benavidez shows off that hand speed again. Ramirez's right eye is swelling badly. Benavidez scores a hard punch, then throws a blistering combination that wobbles "Zurdo". Ramirez throws back a haymaker, then gets cracked! Ramirez steps back, and Benavidez seeks to destroy. A nasty punch puts the champ back on a knee. He's covering his damaged eye and refuses to answer the count. 

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 5

Ramirez might be entering Round 5 with a broken nose. The doctor quickly inspects "Zurdo" but let's the fight continue. Benavidez landed 63% of his power punches last round. Benavidez immediately gets to work, landing two punches. "Zurdo" presses and gets hit with the woodchipper. Benavidez lands an uppercut. "Zurdo" bites down on the mouthpiece, puts his head down and starts winging power shots. Ramirez scores a left to the body followed by a right hook to the head. Benavidez lands an uppercut, then wrecks him with a left hook. "Zurdo" lands two hooks followed by a straight. Ramirez is responding well after the knockdown, though he may still be down this round. This is his best round of the fight. Both men land jabs. Benavidez throws two winging right hooks, then one to the body. "Zurdo" with more accurate power shots. This was a close one. Unofficial score: 10-9 Benavidez (50-44 Benavidez overall)

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 4

"Zurdo" tries to corner Benavidez but he can't. The challenger fires a combo, steps off the center line and circles around. Benavidez lands a stiff jab. Ramirez gets in tight, then snaps Benavidez's head with an uppercut. Benavidez lands a combo. "Zurdo" answers quickly with a dynamite left hand. Benavidez scores a left hook to the body. The champ with a jab. Two left hooks by Benavidez, one to the body, then another up top. Benavidez is throwing nonstop! "Zurdo" counters, then eats another one. Benavidez has the champ in a world of trouble! A right hand backs Ramirez to the ropes. Benavidez throws a flurry at "Zurdo". Ramirez initially survives, presses back to the center and gets thrown in to the meat grinder! Ramirez takes a knee and he's all bloodied up! Unofficial score: 10-8 Benavidez (40-35 Benavidez overall)

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 3

Ramirez continues trying to march down the challenger. Benavidez uses a high guard to deflect these plodding power shots. Benavidez breaks through the guard with blistering combos. "Zurdo" lands a solid combination, which Benavidez returns. Ramirez is occasionally getting through, but his single punches are largely bouncing off Benavidez's arms. Both men connect with combos. Benavidez's hand speed breaks through not once, but twice. Another great round from the challenger: Unofficial score: 10-9 Benavidez (30-27 Benavidez overall)

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 2

More jabs to start. Ramirez is mostly throwing single strikes. Benavidez rips to the body. "Zurdo" lands to the body, followed by a receipt from the challenger. Benavidez lands a clean right hand. "Zurdo" sneaks a punch through the guard. Benavidez slips a left hook in. Ramirez sticks a stiff jab that has Benavidez swinging at the moon. Ramirez is making this a phonebooth fight. Ramirez lands solid left and rights in tight. Benavidez shows off that hand speed again, blitzing "Zurdo" with a combo before the bell. Unofficial score: 10-9 Benavidez (20-18 Benavidez overall)

 
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David Benavidez vs. Gilberto Ramirez -- Round 1

A feeling out process to start the fight. Both men measure the distance with jabs. Benavidez lands a strong right hand that impacts Ramirez. The first promising sign that Benavidez's power translates to cruiserweight. The challenger scores a combination. "Zurdo" lands single shots. Benavidez pieces up "Zurdo" with a lightning-fast six-punch combination. Forget about the power, he certainly brought the speed with him. Unofficial score: 10-9 Benavidez

 
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