David Benavidez knocks out Zurdo Ramirez to claim unified titles at 200 pounds, calls out Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez is where he always belonged. Boxing politics delayed his ascension, but on Saturday, he proved it was always inevitable. Benavidez shredded Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez to pieces in a night of several firsts as "The Mexican Monster" claimed the unified cruiserweight titles.

It took 50 professional fights, but someone finally stopped "Zurdo" in his tracks. Benavidez knocked out Ramirez in Round 6, becoming the first person to finish him, something not even Dmitry Bivol managed to do. Furthermore, Benavidez became the first boxer to win a world title at super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Putting on weight did nothing to diminish Benavidez at all. His power and his speed carried beautifully to his new weight class. Each time Ramirez built anything resembling confidence, Benavidez put him through the shredder with ridiculous hand speed. He dropped the defending champion in Round 4, before shattering Ramirez's face in the next round. Partway through Round 6, Benavidez scored another blistering combo that forced Ramirez to one knee. "Zurdo" covered his eye, which was completely swollen shut, refusing to answer the referee's 10-count.

Benavidez is the latest boxer to become a three-division champion. For years, he and the public campaigned for a high-profile fight with Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight. The bout never materialized, with Canelo heavily criticized for avoiding the fight. With Alvarez in attendance, Benavidez took the opportunity to salvage the elusive fight.

"I see Canelo in the building. Let me ask the fans this. Do you want to see Canelo vs. Benavidez? Enough said. We can't leave that fight on the table. I respect him. He's a great champion, but I'm a great champion too."

Benavidez, knowing Alvarez may not agree to the fight given the weight discrepancy at the point, welcomed unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to challenge him instead.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live results and highlights below.

Benavidez vs. Ramirez fight card, results

David Benavidez def. Gilberto Ramirez (c) via sixth-round TKO

Jaime Munguia def. Armando Resendiz (c) via unanimous decision (17-111, 119-109, 120-108)

Oscar Duarte def. Angel Fierro via split decision (115-113, 112-116, 116-112)

Tito Sanchez def. Jorge Chavez via ninth-round TKO

Ismael Flores def. Isaac Lucero via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91)

Benavidez vs. Ramirez scorecard