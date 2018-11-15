David Lemieux, Sadam Ali and Ryan Garcia highlight Canelo Alvarez-Rocky Fielding undercard

Middleweight slugger and former titleholder David Lemieux will headline the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's first appearance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15 with hopes of moving one step closer to a showdown with the Mexican star.

Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs), fresh off a spectacular first-round knockout of Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan on the undercard of Alvarez's September rematch against Gennady Golovkin, will take on veteran Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) in the co-main event of the card, which serves as the debut for Alvarez on the all-sports streaming app DAZN.

After signing a landmark five-year deal with DAZN for 11 fights worth upwards of $365 million, Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) agreed to move up in weight and challenge England's Rocky Fielding (27-1,15 KOs) for his secondary WBA super middleweight title in the main event. Alvarez's promoter, Golden Boy, also signed its own five-year deal to stream fights on the app.

"Golden Boy Promotions will give fans early Christmas gifts this year as we offer yet another great card to close 2018 on a very high note," Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. "David Lemieux still has his eyes set on Canelo, and that night they will be in the same arena. Lemieux knows that if he loses against Tureano Johnson, he can forget about any shot with Canelo."

A native of Canada, the 29-year-old Lemieux hopes to join a growing group of DAZN-friendly fighters vying for a May 2019 date against Alvarez, the biggest pay-per-view star in North America who is taking his business off of that platform by signing with DAZN, which costs $9.99 per month and features a one-month free trial upon signup. The group of middleweights includes Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders, Demetrius Andrade and possibly Golovkin, should he sign amid a number of competing offers.

Alvarez, 28, went as far as joining Hall of Fame announcer Michael Buffer in a recent DAZN ad which declared "pay-per-view is totally screwed."

Lemieux defeated Hassan N'Dam in 2015 to capture the IBF title at 160 pounds before losing it four months later to Golovkin in their unification bout. He also dropped a wide decision to Saunders in 2017 while contending for the WBO title.

"I'm extremely ready and looking forward to my next fight against Johnson," Lemieux said. "I didn't take a break since my last fight because I thought that I would be facing Canelo. Training camp has been great. Johnson is a solid opponent. I'm ready for an explosive performance and a great victory to end the year in a great way."

The undercard will also feature a number of Golden Boy fighters including former junior middleweight titleholder Sadam Ali (26-2, 14 KOs) facing veteran welterweight Mauricio Herrera (24-7, 7 KOs). Top lightweight prospect Ryan "Kingry" Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) fights for the first time under Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso when he faces an opponent TBA.

The card also features junior welterweights Yves Ulysse Jr. (16-1, 9 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz (11-0, 11 KOs) in separate bouts. Lamont Roach Jr. (17-0-1 7 KOs) will face Alberto Mercado (15-1-1, 3 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1, 14 KOs) takes on Victor Fonseca (17-8-1, 14 KOs) at super middleweight.