Deontay Wilder announces agreement for rematch bout against Tyson Fury in 2020

For all the talk of the top heavyweights in boxing being unwilling to face each other inside the ring, unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder is willing to change that.

Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) announced via social media on Friday that following his September rematch with top contender Luis Ortiz, he has signed a deal for a second fight against unbeaten lineal king Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) in early 2020.

Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next. pic.twitter.com/dcu2byb6y2 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 31, 2019

Last December, Fury got up off the canvas twice -- including a dramatic rise in the 12th round -- to settle for a disputed draw against Wilder in a fight most observers felt Fury had done enough to win. Fury, the 6-foot-9 British star, then pulled out of negotiations for a rematch by signing an exclusive multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank.

A Wilder-Fury rematch will likely need to be a joint pay-per-view between ESPN, Fury's new exclusive broadcast home in the U.S., and Premier Boxing Champions, which represents Wilder and holds television deals with Fox and Showtime.

Despite Top Rank's Bob Arum and PBC founder Al Haymon having been routinely at odds in recent years, including an Arum-fueled lawsuit following PBC's launch in 2015, the two sides have worked together before for big fights, most notably the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao superfight.

Although Fury has yet to speak publicly on Wilder's announcement, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times confirmed Friday that both fighters signed deals for the rematch.

Not only did Wilder's tweet upstage Anthony Joshua's long-awaited American debut on Saturday against late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. at New York's Madison Square Garden, it leaves the WBO, WBA and IBF champion as the odd man out after a multi-year negotiation with Wilder that has gone nowhere. Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs), who fights in the U.S. on DAZN, is linked promotionally with former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former titleholder Joseph Parker, whom he defeated in 2018.

Both Wilder and Fury will each need to get through immediate tests before their rematch. Wilder faces Ortiz in a rematch of their 2018 thriller in which Wilder rallied to score a 10th-round TKO. Fury, meanwhile, will makes his ESPN debut on June 15 in Las Vegas against unheralded Tom Schwarz.