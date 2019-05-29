Deontay Wilder announces Luis Ortiz rematch with date, location still to be determined

Deontay Wilder's next opponent is set, but unfortunately for fans, it isn't Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. Instead, Wilder's upcoming appearance in the squared circle will be for a rematch with Luis Ortiz at a time and place yet to be determined.

Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) confirmed the news himself Tuesday evening on Twitter, less than two weeks after he dispatched Dominic Breazeale in the first round with a knockout of the year contender.

"To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly," Wilder wrote. "All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP‼️"

In terms of Wilder describing his first fight with Ortiz as "controversial," many in attendance and watching at home believed Ortiz was up comfortably on Wilder at the time of his stoppage as Wilder did not showcase much offense in the rounds he did not knock Ortiz down. However, the judges' official scorecards revealed that they had Wilder up throughout. Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) had Wilder hurt and stunned in the seventh round, but the champion retained his title with a 10th-round stoppage.

In any case, fans will have to hope their rematch brings just as much excitement to help make up for the fact that Wilder won't be facing either Fury or Joshua next.

Both of the other top-tier heavyweights are set to return to the ring in June with Joshua making his United States in-ring debut on June 1 against late replacement Andy Ruiz, who is stepping in after Jarrell "Big Bay" Miller failed a drug test. Fury, meanwhile, is facing the undefeated but unheralded Tom Schwarz on June 15.

There has been plenty of posturing between the trio, including a recent interview in which Joshua criticized Wilder and Fury for fighting weak opponents, suggesting they don't want to fight him.

"Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been professional eleven years and in their whole careers they were fighting cab drivers and binmen," Joshua said, per TalkSport.com. "It comes to a situation where it's like they wanted to blacklist me, they don't wanna fight me."

Wilder signing to fight Ortiz next won't help that perception.