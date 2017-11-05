Deontay Wilder calls out Anthony Joshua after thunderous TKO of Bermane Stiverne

Deontay Wilder said during the build up to his second fight with Bermane Stiverne that things weren't going to be the same as the first fight. Stiverne -- the only man to go the distance with the WBC heavyweight champ -- didn't even last a full three minutes against Wilder on Saturday night when he was crumpled after a furious flurry of punches that sent him to the canvas.

Wilder, who remains undefeated with 38 knockouts, has been almost begging for his shot at unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua and he went after him again after the win at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

"I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now," Wilder said. "I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I've been waiting for a long time. I know I'm the champion. I know I'm the best. Are you up for the test?

"A king doesn't chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn't give me the fight we have other plans. The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don't wait."

Joshua is coming off an impressive TKO victory himself, stopping Carlos Takam in the 10th round last weekend in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua and his camp have hinted at potential fights with former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and even Dillian Whyte before a possible unification bout.

"Stop with this Dillian Whyte s---," DiBella said ESPN. "Who the f--- is Dillian Whyte? Come on, Eddie, let's play. You want to do [Joshua-Wilder] at a soccer stadium in the U.K., let's do it. Deontay Wilder will put Anthony Joshua to sleep the same way he just put Stiverne to sleep. Nobody has that kind of power. Deontay Wilder is Anthony Joshua's worst nightmare. The winner of Joshua-Wilder is the real heavyweight champion. That fight has to happen. The boxing fans deserve it. We don't want to wait."

While it remains to be seen if the two parties will reach a deal to make the fight happen, the potential matchup might be the best fight to make in the sport outside of the expected rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Now begins the waiting game, but the matching is teeming with crazy potential.