Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles for possession of a concealed weapon. According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, Wilder was taken into custody at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

TMZ originally reported the story, saying Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood for an obstructed license plate and illegally tinted windows. After smelling marijuana, police searched the vehicle and found a handgun, resulting in a felony weapon charge. Wilder was released on a bond of $35,000 later in the morning.

Wilder posted a short message on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End."

Wilder's name has surfaced in recent reports that he could fight fellow former champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

Wilder won the first 40 fights of his career, earning a reputation as one of boxing's hardest pound-for-pound punchers. In December 2018, Wilder fought Tyson Fury for the first time, with the two battling to a controversial split draw. After picking up two knockout wins, Wilder rematched Fury, suffering the first defeat of his career when Fury stopped him in Round 7 to end Wilder's WBC title reign that started in January 2015.

In their third fight, Fury again scored a stoppage win. Wilder rebounded from the back-to-back losses to Fury by scoring a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius in October. The knockout of Helenius was Wilder's 42nd knockout in 43 career victories.