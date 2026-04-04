Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora results, highlights: 'Bronze Bomber' earns decision in sloppy brawl

In a sloppy and wildly entertaining affair that was more street fight than technical showcase, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder sent Derek Chisora into retirement following a split-decision victory in London on Saturday.

In the 50th pro fight for each aging slugger, the 40-year-old Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) proved able to outlast Chisora (36-14, 23 KOs) inside the O2 Arena in a memorable brawl that featured three knockdowns, a point deduction, constant mauling in the clinch and 12 difficult rounds to score in which both fighters took turns being hurt and exhausted throughout.



Wilder took home scores of 115-111 and 115-113, while the third judge had it 115-112 for the 42-year-old Chisora. CBS Sports scored it even, 113-113.

"Derek is a warrior. He came like a lion to fight but I don't play boxing, I come to end it," Wilder said. "Many people doubted me, they counted me out and threw dirt on my name. But you can't throw dirt on someone who is chosen. London, y'all were witness tonight what power, destiny and glory is all about."

After beginning his career 42-0-1 and making 10 defenses of his WBC title between 2015 and 2020, Wilder entered just 2-6 since 2020 and fighting for an opportunity to extend his career. But despite the victory, Wilder looked a lot closer to the very end of his career than his prime due to poor technique and a pawing jab.

What Wilder did show, however, was incredible heart -- as did Chisora -- with the ebbs and flows of the fight shifting on a moment's notice at seemingly any point. Chisora consistently ducked at the waist and targeted the body in order to get inside Wilder's vaunted right hand and he wasn't afraid to fight dirty at all times in the clinch, which routinely led to one or both boxers falling to the canvas and drawing warnings from referee Mark Bates.

After both fighters were visibly hurt at various points in the first half, the action went off the rails in Round 8. Moments after Wilder was rocked by a looping right cross, he came back to hurt Chisora with a pair of long right hands from distance.

The fight quickly turned into an all-out brawl as Wilder hurt Chisora with another right hand and backed him into the ropes. Another right hand eventually caused Chisora to fall down to one knee for a knockdown but Chisora, who was pushed in the clinch and nearly fell through the ropes after getting up, was given a long time to recover, which allowed him to clear his cobwebs.

Bates took a point away from a disapproving Wilder for the shove. And just as it looked like Wilder had hurt Chisora again by backing him into the corner with a right hand, Chisora exploded back with one of his own to wobble Wilder as the two exhausted heavyweights hung on until the bell.



"Tonight was very fun," Wilder said. "As you could see, I was having a lot of fun in the ring. Derek got off a lot of good shots but it wasn't nothing for a king. I had to heal and it took a long time for me to heal but I'm back and I'm going to get better and better every time."

In Round 11, things got even crazier. A counter right hand from Wilder backed Chisora into the ropes, causing him to slip between them, which Bates ruled a knockdown. But just as soon as the action restarted, Chisora caught Wilder with a looping right hand to the side of the head that caused him to wobble and fall to produce yet another knockdown.

"Some of the rounds were very close," Chisora said. "I'm just upset that I came out of the ropes. If I didn't, I would've won that fight. He pushed me once and the second time I just came out of the ropes for some reason. It happens."

After the fight, the two fighters embraced and gave each other respect, with Wilder revealing that he let Chisora off the hook purposely in the final round.

"I knew Derek was going to come and bring everything that he had. This was his retirement fight," Wilder said. "I started telling him in the ring when I saw his eyes swell and his temple start to bump a little bit that, 'Bro, you have to live for his kids. I don't want to hurt you too much longer.' So, I started having fun in there because I didn't want to see him get hurt and that's what boxing is all about.

"Too many lives have been lost in this ring. And when it's over, no matter what they say, nobody give a f--- about us. Us fighters have to look out for each other and tonight, I looked out for Derek. I didn't want to go too hard on him because I saw the veins in his temple starting to come out of his head and I want him to live for his kids."

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with our live coverage below.

Wilder vs. Chisora fight card, results

Deontay Wilder def. Derek Chisora via split decision (115-111, 112-115, 115-113)

Viddal Riley def. Mateusz Masternak via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109)

Denzel Bentley def. Endry Saavedra via seventh-round TKO

Wilder vs. Chisora scorecard