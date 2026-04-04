Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora results, highlights: 'Bronze Bomber' earns decision in sloppy brawl

Wilder picked up his first decision win in over a decade on Saturday in London against a retiring Chisora

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In a sloppy and wildly entertaining affair that was more street fight than technical showcase, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder sent Derek Chisora into retirement following a split-decision victory in London on Saturday.

In the 50th pro fight for each aging slugger, the 40-year-old Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) proved able to outlast Chisora (36-14, 23 KOs) inside the O2 Arena in a memorable brawl that featured three knockdowns, a point deduction, constant mauling in the clinch and 12 difficult rounds to score in which both fighters took turns being hurt and exhausted throughout.

Wilder took home scores of 115-111 and 115-113, while the third judge had it 115-112 for the 42-year-old Chisora. CBS Sports scored it even, 113-113.

"Derek is a warrior. He came like a lion to fight but I don't play boxing, I come to end it," Wilder said. "Many people doubted me, they counted me out and threw dirt on my name. But you can't throw dirt on someone who is chosen. London, y'all were witness tonight what power, destiny and glory is all about."

After beginning his career 42-0-1 and making 10 defenses of his WBC title between 2015 and 2020, Wilder entered just 2-6 since 2020 and fighting for an opportunity to extend his career. But despite the victory, Wilder looked a lot closer to the very end of his career than his prime due to poor technique and a pawing jab.

What Wilder did show, however, was incredible heart -- as did Chisora -- with the ebbs and flows of the fight shifting on a moment's notice at seemingly any point. Chisora consistently ducked at the waist and targeted the body in order to get inside Wilder's vaunted right hand and he wasn't afraid to fight dirty at all times in the clinch, which routinely led to one or both boxers falling to the canvas and drawing warnings from referee Mark Bates.

After both fighters were visibly hurt at various points in the first half, the action went off the rails in Round 8. Moments after Wilder was rocked by a looping right cross, he came back to hurt Chisora with a pair of long right hands from distance.

The fight quickly turned into an all-out brawl as Wilder hurt Chisora with another right hand and backed him into the ropes. Another right hand eventually caused Chisora to fall down to one knee for a knockdown but Chisora, who was pushed in the clinch and nearly fell through the ropes after getting up, was given a long time to recover, which allowed him to clear his cobwebs.

Bates took a point away from a disapproving Wilder for the shove. And just as it looked like Wilder had hurt Chisora again by backing him into the corner with a right hand, Chisora exploded back with one of his own to wobble Wilder as the two exhausted heavyweights hung on until the bell.

"Tonight was very fun," Wilder said. "As you could see, I was having a lot of fun in the ring. Derek got off a lot of good shots but it wasn't nothing for a king. I had to heal and it took a long time for me to heal but I'm back and I'm going to get better and better every time."

In Round 11, things got even crazier. A counter right hand from Wilder backed Chisora into the ropes, causing him to slip between them, which Bates ruled a knockdown. But just as soon as the action restarted, Chisora caught Wilder with a looping right hand to the side of the head that caused him to wobble and fall to produce yet another knockdown.

"Some of the rounds were very close," Chisora said. "I'm just upset that I came out of the ropes. If I didn't, I would've won that fight. He pushed me once and the second time I just came out of the ropes for some reason. It happens."

After the fight, the two fighters embraced and gave each other respect, with Wilder revealing that he let Chisora off the hook purposely in the final round.

"I knew Derek was going to come and bring everything that he had. This was his retirement fight," Wilder said. "I started telling him in the ring when I saw his eyes swell and his temple start to bump a little bit that, 'Bro, you have to live for his kids. I don't want to hurt you too much longer.' So, I started having fun in there because I didn't want to see him get hurt and that's what boxing is all about.

"Too many lives have been lost in this ring. And when it's over, no matter what they say, nobody give a f--- about us. Us fighters have to look out for each other and tonight, I looked out for Derek. I didn't want to go too hard on him because I saw the veins in his temple starting to come out of his head and I want him to live for his kids."

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with our live coverage below.

Wilder vs. Chisora fight card, results

  • Deontay Wilder def. Derek Chisora via split decision (115-111, 112-115, 115-113)
  • Viddal Riley def. Mateusz Masternak via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109)
  • Denzel Bentley def. Endry Saavedra via seventh-round TKO

Wilder vs. Chisora scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Wilder91099910991010910113
Chisora109101010910899109113
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SCORECARDS: 115-111 Wilder, 115-112 Chisora and 115-113 Wilder. It's a split-decision for Deontay Wilder. 

 
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UNOFFICIAL SCORECARD: I've got it 113-113 after 12 rounds. Chisora was down twice. Wilder was down once and was docked a point in R8 for pushing. Many rounds were difficult to score due to the sloppy nature but a purely entertaining scrap between two big names. 

 
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ROUND 12: Good pressure from Chisora in the corner. Back comes Wilder with a short right hand. Lots of mauling and brawling. What an insane fight and it feels still up for grabs. Chisora leaps in with a hook. Wilder rips a right hand from the clinch. The crowd is on its feet for the final minute. Good mauling from Chisora. Stiff jabs from Wilder. They trade right hands and brawl against the ropes. Wilder is actually jabbing a lot and it's working. 

10-9 Wilder (113-113)

 
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ROUND 11: Good body shots from a busy Chisora. Nice right hand from Wilder, followed by a stiff jab. Lead left hook from Chisora. They maul in the corner with Chisora getting off more shots inside. Good work from Chisora in the corner. He has caught a second (or third) wind. Counter right hand from Wilder. Chisora eats a few shots and ends up falling through the ropes and onto the apron. They rule it a knockdown! And now Wilder goes down from a wild right hand! It might have ben a slip. Both fighters were down. What a wild round. 

10-9 Chisora (104-103 DC)

 
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ROUND 10: They trade soft jabs as round begins slow. Neither have much left on their shots. Chisora lands to the body but walks into a short hook. Decent jabs suddenly from Wilder as Chisora hides in the corner. He's playing possum. Chopping right hand from Wilder. And another. Good boxing from Wilder, to be fair. Chisora answers back with a right hand but clinches immediately after. Short uppercut hits for Wilder. These two are tired. Looping right hand from Chisora lands. There just isn't a lot of pepper on these shots. Big shots from Chisora from the clinch. This is a good rally. Closer round than it started. 

10-9 Wilder (94-94)

 
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April 4, 2026, 10:33 PM
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ROUND 9: This is a wild fight. Left hook from Chisora along the ropes to start it off. Short right hand from Wilder leads to a long clinch. The action slows as the two aging sluggers continue to lean on each other. Short right hand for Wilder. Weird round.

10-9 Wilder (85-84 DC)

 
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ROUND 8 (cont.): Chisora walks back to the corner again. Wilder takes hit time and misses a right hand badly. Chisora goes down but it's ruled a slip as Chisora nearly fell through the ropes. And now Wilder is docked a point for pushing him. This delay will allow Chisora to recover. This is out of control and Wilder might have missed his window to score a stoppage. Good uppercut from Wilder as Chisora came in but he's letting Chisora off the hook a bit. A right hand from Wilder causes Chisora to retreat to the corner. Back comes Chisora to wobble Wilder!!! This is insane. They are both exhausted. What a round! 

9-8 Wilder (76-74 DC) 

 
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ROUND 8: The referee warns both to start the round about fighting dirty. And instantly they clinch and maul. Chisora is doing a good job of avoiding Wilder's wild right hand attempts. Good in-fighting from Chisora in the clinch as he clubs Wilder with right hands. Huge right cross lands for Chisora! Back comes Wilder with two big right hands! This is a brawl and Chisora is badly hurt. Wilder unloads on the ropes as Chisora barely stays on his feet. What an insane sequence. Chisora backs up into the corner and goes down on a right hand!

 
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ROUND 7: Both fighters have been hurt but Wilder looks fresher at the moment. Chisora lands to the body but eats a counter right uppercut. Chisora is switching stances. He goes hard to the body twice in the corner before landing a hook against Wilder in the corner. This is sloppy; so sloppy. Consistent body work from Chisora. Wilder's output has fallen once more. Leaping left hook hits for Chisora. They clinch and both fighters fall with Chisora absorbing the full weight of Wilder on top of him. 

10-9 Chisora (68-65 DC)

 
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ROUND 6: Stinging jabs from Chisora back up Wilder. Good right hand from Wilder to get out of the corner. Both fighters on unsteady legs but it might be more about fatigue and age than being hurt. Wilder lands a pair of right hands as Chisora rushed in. Chisora is starting to get very sloppy and doing a lot of leaning on Wilder. Another short right from Wilder. Chisora is no longer effective; he's just fighting a caveman style and forcing clinches. Wilder is lining up Chisora with rights and there is a cut on the left eye of Chisora. Sweeping right hand slaps the top of Chisora's head. This round is all Wilder. And one more big right from Wilder at the bell.

10-9 Wilder (58-56 DC)

 
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ROUND 5: You get the feeling that either man could go down at any point here. Both are fatigued and have been hurt. Sloppy rushes from Chisora end in single jabs landing. He's working from southpaw at times, too. Chisora trying to line up another gazelle punch from distance. Wilder leans on Chisora, who falls into the corner. No knockdown but Derek is slow to rise. This is messy. Wilder has no power on his jab, he's just pawing with it. Good right cross from Chisora before a clinch. Heavy push jabs from Chisora. He hurts Wilder in the corner with mauling right hands. Chisora missed a haymaker that could've ended the fight. Cuffing right hand lands for Chisora but Wilder pushed him to the ground immediately after. Chisora slow getting up again. This is wild, fun and also quite gross in terms of technique. 

10-9 Chisora (49-46 DC)

 
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April 4, 2026, 10:16 PM
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ROUND 4: Short right hand connects for Wilder. Chisora is visibly slowing down but he moves to southpaw and backs Wilder up with body shots. Two chopping right hands land for Wilder. The wrestling and mauling continues. Wilder goes down during a clinch but no knockdown is ruled. Chisora isn't as active as earlier. Wilder barely misses a huge uppercut from distance. This is incredibly sloppy. Good combo from Wilder. And another right hand. This is his best round so far. But back comes Chisora with a right hand that hurt Wilder! The crowd jumps to their feet. Another huge right hand hurts Wilder on the ropes. Great finish from Chisora to steal the round late! 

10-9 Chisora (39-37 DC)

 
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ROUND 3: Chisora presses forward with a jousting jab. Wilder has no defense to prevent this constant clinching as he has never been a credible inside fighter. Good right cross from distance for Wilder but the fight continues to be ugly as all heck. Wilder is just pawing with the jab and there's nothing on it. Good left hook from Chisora on the way inside. Nice short counter right form Wilder. That's a dangerous punch for Chisora as he rushes in. Chisora continues to work a thudding jab to force the clinch. Wilder is busy but can't land a right hand at all. Chisora missed a sloppy haymaker and nearly got caught after falling into the ropes. Chisora is pawing at his eye in the corner and the referee separates them just as Wilder was looking to unload. Weird sequence to end the round. 

10-9 Chisora (29-28 DC) 

 
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ROUND 2: Chisora continues to duck in and force clinches. He's jabbing and hooking on the way in and partially landing. More importantly, he's not giving Wilder room to punch. But back comes Wilder with a hard right hand. First big shot of the fight for Wilder. Left hook to the body from Wilder and a short uppercut. Chisora might be hurt here after Wilder finally got off with a few hard shots. Wilder is just so limited. Great body work from Chisora to back Wilder into the corner. If Wilder can't find room to throw, he's a sitting duck for this mauling style. Chisora slips while throwing a punch but no knockdown is ruled. Clubbing lead right lands for Chisora as he corners Wilder again. The referee is having a hard time keeping them apart. Close round but Wilder landed the bigger shots. 

10-9 Wilder (19-19)

 
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ROUND 1: Chisora bending forward and going to the body. He's doing a lot of leaning and clinching to make Wilder carry his weight. Few heavyweights are as good at getting inside consistently as Chisora, even when he fought Usyk. The referee continues to break them up as the two heavyweights maul on the inside. Wilder barely missed a chopping right hand. Good body work from Chisora. Wilder can't find a home for the right. Good pressure from Chisora. He is making this a dogfight early. The two boxers get caught up into the ropes and both are throwing mauling shots from the clinch as the referee struggles to separate them. He calls time to warn both fighters of not listening to his warnings.

10-9 Chisora

 
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Referee Mark Bates is the third man in the ring for the main event. 

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